ENG
RU

S&P Dow Jones Indices to Release Crypto Indexes in 2021

News
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 14:11
article image
Yuri Molchan
S&P Dow Jones Indices intend to come up with crypto indexes next year in collaboration with crypto company Lukka based in New York
S&P Dow Jones Indices to Release Crypto Indexes in 2021
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

In a recent article, Reuters reported that S&P Dow Jones Indices plans to launch indexes based on the performance of more than 550 top-of-the-line digital currencies, including Bitcoin.

The indexes will be launched with help from cryptocurrency company Lukka headquartered in New York.

This will be the most recent financial giant to enter the crypto industry.

Related Bitcoin Gets 600K Hits on BlackRock Website: BlackRock CEO Tells Former Bank of England Governor
Related
Bitcoin Gets 600K Hits on BlackRock Website: BlackRock CEO Tells Former Bank of England Governor

Customized crypto indices for S&P clients

S&P Dow Jones Indices will enable its customers to make customized indexes, as well as other benchmarking tools based on crypto, according to a statement by Lukka and S&P.

The two companies intend to provide more pricing data to investors so that they can seamlessly work with the new type of assets and face fewer risks on these volatile and speculative markets.

Global head of innovation and strategy at S&P, Peter Roffman, believes that, now that the crypto industry has matured enough, it is time to offer reliable and user-friendly tools to its market participants.

The entrance of S&P Dow Jones Indices could ensure that crypto will take a step closer to becoming mainstream assets.

#Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Roubini Has Thanksgiving Message for Bitcoiners
News
11/26/2020 - 19:37

Roubini Has Thanksgiving Message for Bitcoiners

Alex Dovbnya
article image Coinbase Reluctant to Support Flare's Spark Airdrop Despite Holding 3,000,000,000 XRP
News
11/29/2020 - 10:24

Coinbase Reluctant to Support Flare's Spark Airdrop Despite Holding 3,000,000,000 XRP

Alex Dovbnya
article image Cartesi (CTSI) Launches Proof of Stake (PoS) Sidechain for Data Availability
News
12/01/2020 - 10:32

Cartesi (CTSI) Launches Proof of Stake (PoS) Sidechain for Data Availability

Vladislav Sopov