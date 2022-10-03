Shibarium: Shiba Inu Lead Developer Maintains No Official Date Has Been Given Yet

Mon, 10/03/2022 - 15:23
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Team has not given any official date yet for Shibarium release
Shibarium: Shiba Inu Lead Developer Maintains No Official Date Has Been Given Yet
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In September, Unification, which is the company behind the development of Layer 2 Shibarium, gave its most recent update on how far work has progressed, without giving a specific date as to its deployment.

Unification stated in a blog post that its advisory work with Shibarium was continuing in anticipation of the fourth successful alpha and public testnets, which it claimed were scheduled to be released at the end of the quarter or shortly thereafter.

It said that the developer/delegator sector would be the focus of the much-anticipated initial public beta testnet to enable a prepared network to support the Shib community once ready.

The public beta will also provide a much wider opportunity for open testing and bug fixing to ensure a safe and efficient mainnet launch.

Way back in June, Unification stated that the public beta testing of Shibarium could be expected by Q3, 2022. As Q4 has already begun, social media is now flooded with requests for explanations and additional details regarding the Shibarium launch.

According to Shiba Inu's lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, the team has not given any official date yet for the Shibarium release. He also referred to Unification's most recent update, offering Q3 or soon after as the time the Shibarium public beta might launch.

Shiba Eternity has "official" download day

The Shiba Inu team announced that Oct. 6 would be the official download date for the SHIB CCG game.

In further developments, Shytoshi Kusama has released the lore for Shiba Eternity, while the winner of the Shiba Eternity trailer contest has been announced.

Related
Here’s Where Half of Shiba Eternity Profits Will Go

According to the SHIB lead developer, a certain percent of all profits will be dedicated to supporting several community-focused projects via a proprietary investment vehicle. The exact percentage of Shiba Eternity profits to be allocated to different projects might vary from month to month, but they will not be less than 45% of all monthly profits.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Ripple: CryptoLaw Founder Says SEC Seeks to Control Narrative with Term "Crypto Securities"
10/03/2022 - 16:04
Ripple: CryptoLaw Founder Says SEC Seeks to Control Narrative with Term "Crypto Securities"
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Record 150 Billion SHIB Sent by This Anon Wallet, But There's Catch
10/03/2022 - 15:32
Record 150 Billion SHIB Sent by This Anon Wallet, But There's Catch
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Eternity Announces “Download Day,” Vitalik Buterin Says Terra Luna Team Manipulated Market, XRP Trading Volumes up 542%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
10/03/2022 - 15:09
Shiba Eternity Announces “Download Day,” Vitalik Buterin Says Terra Luna Team Manipulated Market, XRP Trading Volumes up 542%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina