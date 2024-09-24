"Something Big Is Coming" for Shibizens, SHIB Team Says, Sharing Mysterious Message

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The pseudonymous marketing lead of the SHIB team known as Lucie has published a tweet to announce that Shibizens have been excited recently about a “groundbreaking project” that is being widely discussed.

However, nobody really seems to know for sure what it will be. Still the Shiba Inu community is buzzing with excitement.

"Something big is coming"

Lucie stated that Shibizens have been discussing a “mysterious message” about a “groundbreaking project”, saying that “something big is coming.” The SHIB marketing lead said that the air is filled with speculation, however, nobody knows for sure what this revolutionary project will be.

She suggested that it could be one of the following: “Shib Marketplace”, “Shibahub”, the launch of the much-anticipated TREAT token or maybe even “a whole new world.”

In the lively realm of Shiba State, excitement buzzes among the Shibizens.



A mysterious message hints at a groundbreaking project: “Something big is coming!”

Speculation fills the air—will it be ShibMarketplace, Shibahub or Treat or a whole new world? pic.twitter.com/2i6CePyM9a — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) September 23, 2024

The SHIB team continues to work on several projects simultaneously and those include the SHIB Metaverse, Shib Marketplace, TREAT token, and layer-3 blockchain on top of Shibarium. This year, they have rolled out two major updates (hard forks) on Shibarium to improve its performance, transaction speed, to lower the gas fees, and improve the overall user experience.

With one of those hard forks, the SHIB team implemented a burn portal which will allow automatic SHIB burns by converting BONE saved from gas fees into Shiba Inu and then sending those coins to unspendable wallets.

Lucie warns against using centralized exchanges

In a recent tweet, SHIB marketing expert Lucie highlighted the growing importance of decentralized finance (DeFi) to discourage SHIB fans from using centralized exchanges. Lucie mentioned the recent exploit of the BingX exchange when 3.8 billion KNINE tokens affiliated with the strategic SHIB partner K9 Finance were stolen.

Lucie mentioned that BingX is “yet another exchange leaving teams hanging when they need answers.” “They” meaning the K9 team. The SHIB executive strongly recommends that holders should become responsible for the coins they hold and begin using DeFi, rather than CeFi (centralized finance).

This includes learning how to use a DeFi wallet, learning the blockchain basics, and moving one’s coins to a hardware wallet. Lucie also reminded the community about the recent hack of the largest exchange in India – WazirX and billions in SHIB coins stolen from there by the hacker.