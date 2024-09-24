    "Something Big Is Coming" for Shibizens, SHIB Team Says, Sharing Mysterious Message

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu executive has spread the word about mysterious message that has been circulating the Shiba State
    Tue, 24/09/2024 - 8:06
    "Something Big Is Coming" for Shibizens, SHIB Team Says, Sharing Mysterious Message
    The pseudonymous marketing lead of the SHIB team known as Lucie has published a tweet to announce that Shibizens have been excited recently about a “groundbreaking project” that is being widely discussed.

    However, nobody really seems to know for sure what it will be. Still the Shiba Inu community is buzzing with excitement.

    "Something big is coming"

    Lucie stated that Shibizens have been discussing a “mysterious message” about a “groundbreaking project”, saying that “something big is coming.” The SHIB marketing lead said that the air is filled with speculation, however, nobody knows for sure what this revolutionary project will be.

    She suggested that it could be one of the following: “Shib Marketplace”, “Shibahub”, the launch of the much-anticipated TREAT token or maybe even “a whole new world.”

    The SHIB team continues to work on several projects simultaneously and those include the SHIB Metaverse, Shib Marketplace, TREAT token, and layer-3 blockchain on top of Shibarium. This year, they have rolled out two major updates (hard forks) on Shibarium to improve its performance, transaction speed, to lower the gas fees, and improve the overall user experience.

    With one of those hard forks, the SHIB team implemented a burn portal which will allow automatic SHIB burns by converting BONE saved from gas fees into Shiba Inu and then sending those coins to unspendable wallets.

    Related
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 772% as Price Is on Verge of Breakout
    Mon, 09/23/2024 - 06:58
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 772% as Price Is on Verge of Breakout
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Lucie warns against using centralized exchanges

    In a recent tweet, SHIB marketing expert Lucie highlighted the growing importance of decentralized finance (DeFi) to discourage SHIB fans from using centralized exchanges. Lucie mentioned the recent exploit of the BingX exchange when 3.8 billion KNINE tokens affiliated with the strategic SHIB partner K9 Finance were stolen.

    Lucie mentioned that BingX is “yet another exchange leaving teams hanging when they need answers.” “They” meaning the K9 team. The SHIB executive strongly recommends that holders should become responsible for the coins they hold and begin using DeFi, rather than CeFi (centralized finance).

    This includes learning how to use a DeFi wallet, learning the blockchain basics, and moving one’s coins to a hardware wallet. Lucie also reminded the community about the recent hack of the largest exchange in India – WazirX and billions in SHIB coins stolen from there by the hacker.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

