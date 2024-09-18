    SHIB on Brink Of Mysterious Evolution: Shiba Inu Executive

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Top executive at SHIB shared important statement and made major warning to Shiba Inu community
    Wed, 18/09/2024 - 10:12
    SHIB on Brink Of Mysterious Evolution: Shiba Inu Executive
    Pseudonymous Shiba Inu social media marketing lead Lucie has addressed the SHIB community with a post that highlights the importance of the TREAT token, claiming that it will be a key element to the approaching “mysterious evolution” of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    Also, she announced the recent case of the Shiba Inu team supporting medical innovations.

    "SHIB ecosystem on brink of mysterious evolution"

    Lucie’s post stated that the Shiba Inu ecosystem was “on the brink of a mysterious evolution.” The marketing lead also highlighted that the TREAT token will play a pivotal role in it as soon as it gets launched.

    Lucie admitted that details on this “remain scarce” but she shared “rumors” that TREAT will unlock the SHIB Metaverse, granting access to this virtual space to users. Besides, the executive said that TREAT could be involved not only with transactions but could be “fueling innovation within Shib’s DAO and igniting collaborations that might redefine the future.”

    The SHIB team also hints that TREAT will be used for driving marketing efforts, for drawing new users into “a platform far removed from its meme origins.”

    Lucie concluded her tweet by saying that even though there are specific details coming from the SHIB developer team yet, “TREAT signals the dawn of an exciting, untold chapter for Shib.”

    She also reminded the community that the TREAT token has not been launched yet.

    SHIB team donates to support Korea’s first special hospital

    In another recently published tweet, the SHIB marketing expert spread the word about the Shiba Inu team making a donation to charity that deals with medical treatment in South Korea.

    Lucie stressed that SHIB has always been providing support to ordinary people and frequently taking to various charities to do that. As part of the “Treat Yourself” tour, she said, some of the SHIB team representatives visited the capital of South Korea Seoul and made an undisclosed donation to to the Seungil Hope Foundation, Korea’s first specialized ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) hospital.

    On September 17, the SHIB team also announced that together with their key partner K9 Finance they are launching a liquid staking platform for BONE on the layer-2 blockchain Shibarium.

    It will not only increase the TVL on Shibarium but also boost the transaction volume, helping to burn more SHIB coins.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

