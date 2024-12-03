Solana's Orbitt Launches $2.5 Million ORBT Reward Program

Advertisement

Solana's network hub Orbitt (ORBT) has launched its staking program with a six-digit rewards pool available to all participants. The program enables ORBT stakers to generate value while benefiting from Orbitt's novel buyback mechanism.

Orbitt (ORBT) staking kicks off with $2.5 million in rewards

Orbitt (ORBT), a one-stop cryptocurrency ecosystem of B2B products on Solana (SOL), has launched a staking program for its native token, ORBT. The initiative is expected to become a strong economic incentive for ORBT community members to take part in the protocol's governance.

Being activated today, on Dec. 3 2024, the initiative supports consistent growth and value creation for stakers while driving greater utility for ORBT.

ORBT stakers will be eligible for several benefits, including access to Orbitt PAD, where promising new projects that have been thoroughly vetted will receive Orbitt's full marketing and development support. The best projects will also receive investment from Orbitt of up to $100,000, maximizing their prospects for a successful launch.

The Orbitt founder, known as Pixel, is excited by the opportunities the new program unlocks for the project, its community and the organic growth of its offering worldwide:

We’re thrilled to bring ORBT staking to our community and reward those who believe in our long-term vision. This program exemplifies Orbitt’s dedication to sustainable growth and genuine value creation.

Orbitt's CMO added that besides pure economic impact, the new program is all about rewarding trust and participation in a community-centric ecosystem.

25% of ORBT tokens allocated for buyback program

More than five million ORBT tokens, representing 25% of the total supply, have been allocated to Orbitt’s buyback wallet to power the new staking program. These tokens are not just sitting in the wallet — they are continually replenished through Orbitt’s innovative buyback mechanism.

Using fees generated by Orbitt MM Volume Booster services, the buyback mechanism purchases ORBT tokens from the market, ensuring a steady stream of rewards for stakers.

The ORBT staking program has four tiers to reward participants, using a time-based system. Holders who stake their tokens for 30 days will earn a 2x reward, rising to 3x for 90 days and 4x for 180 days.