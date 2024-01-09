Advertisement
Solana's Most Hyped Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) up 141% in Epic 48-Hour Surge

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) just pulled off staggering 141% surge in 48 hours, making waves as maybe hottest meme coin in crypto right now
Tue, 9/01/2024 - 11:05
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a stunning turn of events, Dogwifhat (WIF), the much-hyped meme coin on the Solana blockchain, has catapulted to new heights with an impressive surge of over 141% in the past 48 hours. This meteoric rise has propelled the meme token's market cap to an astonishing $144 million.

Notably, Dogwifhat has now broken into the top 300 digital assets on the crypto market, marking a significant milestone for the meme coin within the Solana ecosystem. According to the latest data from CoinMarketCap, WIF has secured its position as the ninth-largest meme coin by market cap, adding to its growing reputation as a prominent player in the meme token sector.

WIF to USD by CoinMarketCap

The unique appeal of Dogwifhat lies in its distinct features, prominently featuring a Shiba Inu dog adorned with a knitted hat.

This quirky yet captivating design has captured the attention of the crypto community, leading to a surge in popularity and an outpouring of posts featuring the iconic canine elements.

Round 3 for Solana?

This resurgence in the value of Dogwifhat can be attributed to the prevailing atmosphere of positivity engulfing the broader cryptocurrency market, particularly in altcoins. Solana, at the forefront of the recent crypto market growth, witnessed a significant uptick in its quotes, causing a ripple effect across all Solana-based tokens, including the much-celebrated Dogwifhat.

As of the latest update, the price for WIF stands at $0.14. With the meme coin's remarkable performance and the ongoing bullish trend in the Solana ecosystem, Dogwifhat continues to ride the wave of success, captivating the community with its whimsical charm.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

