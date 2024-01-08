Solana (SOL) Stakers to Get Exciting Rewards From Major Crypto Exchange

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana (SOL) stakers have a reason to celebrate, as major crypto exchange Crypto.com has launched a new promotional campaign.

Here, eligible holders have a chance to win a share of $20,000 in BTC by staking ETH and/or SOL.

The Crypto.com app's on-chain staking feature provides regular rewards for over 10 popular cryptocurrencies, including ETH, SOL and DOT, as well as an unlimited staking quota and the ability to unstake at any moment after activation.

3️⃣ Days Left: Win a share of US$20,000 in $BTC by staking $ETH and/or $SOL 🔥



✅ Top 500 stakers of each token will win

💁 1,000 recipients



Learn More 👇 https://t.co/C4LcykpIzt — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) January 8, 2024

As a special bonus, Crypto.com states that users who make the most of the feature can win a share of $20,000 worth of BTC for a limited time. Eligible participants also stand to benefit from both parts of the campaign and take home a total of $40 in BTC.

The campaign period, which began in late December, runs until April 10, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. UTC. The staking period runs for three months starting from Jan. 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. UTC.

SOL users can participate in a Staking Challenge with $10,000 in the Reward Pool: the top 500 users ranked by the average amount of their SOL stake over the 90 days until April 10 2024 will each win $20 in BTC.

Solana price action

Solana, the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, saw a meteoric price jump in 2023, rallying thousands of percent.

Positive factors, such as hype for the blockchain's fast transactions, low fees and a batch of meme coins issued on the blockchain, pushed SOL token prices to about $120, up from $38 at the start of November.

Value locked on Solana applications increased in lockstep, climbing to $1.3 billion in tokens from $400 million in November to levels last seen in July 2022.

Although prices have significantly declined, SOL currently trades around the $90 range.