Advertisement
AD

Solana (SOL) on Mega Bullish Rampage, Next Crucial Target Locked

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Solana (SOL) jumps 20% to reclaim lost glory, here's what's ahead
Tue, 9/01/2024 - 8:55
Solana (SOL) on Mega Bullish Rampage, Next Crucial Target Locked
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The broader digital currency ecosystem is on a bullish recovery course, and Solana (SOL) is arguably a big beneficiary of this ongoing rally. The top altcoin has solidified its ranking as the fifth largest coin with its 20.1% jump in the past 24 hours, pegging its price at $102.36

SOL 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This latest rally has helped Solana reclaim the $100 resistance point, sending it as high as $103.80 in the past 24 hours.

Related
Solana Falls Behind Polygon in Terms of NFT Trading Volume

Solana bulls enter greed

Solana’s ecosystem metrics are proof that this new rally might be onto something intriguing. With the current outlook, Solana’s weekly performance is gradually paring off the mega losses it has accrued as prices are still down 10% in this period. However, on the monthly charts, Solana has jumped by more than 30% to date.

Another crucial indicator that Solana might be primed for a more momentary surge is the return of sentiment among traders.

While on-chain data currently shows buyer enthusiasm marked by the 43.36% jump in trading volume to $4,126,722,552, Solana bulls have notably entered the "Greed" territory, implying that more capital inflow may be recorded in the coming days.

Solana meme coin ecosystem revival

Despite the relatively steeper rate of growth, Solana’s performance is closely tied to that of Bitcoin (BTC), the top coin currently positively reshaping market sentiment at the moment. In that light, Solana’s meme coins are also bound to see a revival with the digital currency trending higher.

Related
Solana's Bonk (BONK) and Jito (JTO) to Be Listed on OKX — Will Prices Bounce Back?

Flagship meme coin BONK has taken a massive beating from its bears with previously hyped new entrants like Dogwifhat losing steam as new price floors get created. Overall, while the ongoing Solana resurgence may send the coin’s price to $110 as the next target in the short term, it can also stir an unprecedented revival in its meme coin ecosystem along the way.

#Solana
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Cardano (ADA) Destroys Massive Resistance Level, Comes Back to Bull Mode
2024/01/09 08:53
Cardano (ADA) Destroys Massive Resistance Level, Comes Back to Bull Mode
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image $1.1 for XRP May Not Be Dream, As This XRP Price Prediction Suggests
2024/01/09 08:53
$1.1 for XRP May Not Be Dream, As This XRP Price Prediction Suggests
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Is Bitcoin ETF Decision Going to Be Delayed? Key Expert Weighs In on Rumors
2024/01/09 08:53
Is Bitcoin ETF Decision Going to Be Delayed? Key Expert Weighs In on Rumors
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Discover THE Valkyrie (3ULL) Listing on XT.COM
$JTC Network, a New Layer 1 Blockchain Focused on Legal Enforcement, To List On BitMart Exchange
Web3 Sports Fantasy Manager Maincard.io is Breaking into Esports with Big-Name Partnerships
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Solana (SOL) on Mega Bullish Rampage, Next Crucial Target Locked
Cardano (ADA) Destroys Massive Resistance Level, Comes Back to Bull Mode
$1.1 for XRP May Not Be Dream, As This XRP Price Prediction Suggests
Show all