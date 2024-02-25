Solana (SOL) Founder Puzzles Community With Unexpected Satoshi Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko recently posted a surprising Satoshi-related tweet that seemingly puzzled the crypto community.

Advertisement

Yakovenko's tweet comes after the release of 120 pages of email correspondence between Satoshi Nakamoto and Martti Malmi, one of the earliest Bitcoin developers, on Feb. 23. The emails revealed a lot of insights and details about the early development and vision of Bitcoin, as well as some personal information and opinions of Satoshi.

Satoshi also invented solana. She just did a much better job covering up her tracks this time. The truth is out there https://t.co/bjfcGsHqOl — toly 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) February 24, 2024

Mert, the CEO of Helius Labs, highlights Satoshi's perspective in one of the email correspondences: "Bandwidth speeds, prices, disk space and computing power will be much greater by the time it's needed."

This statement, which underlines Solana's ideologies, drew Yakovenko's attention, prompting him to comment: "Satoshi also invented Solana. She just did a much better job covering up her tracks this time. The truth is out there."

Given that Anatoly Yakovenko is the creator of Solana, his comment may be tongue-in-cheek, as various projects have drawn parallels, some amusing, between Satoshi's legacy and their innovations.

Solana (SOL) was created in 2017 to scale censorship resistance to allow an order of magnitude increase in transaction throughput at a significantly lower cost than other blockchains such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. This was about six years after the pseudonymous Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, vanished. Satoshi disappeared from the internet in 2011.

Solana utilizes a novel proof-of-history (PoH) timing mechanism to support its proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol structure. The result is an ultrafast blockchain that can scale as the protocol's usage grows, without the need for Layer-2 infrastructure or sharding.