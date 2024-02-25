Advertisement
Solana (SOL) Founder Puzzles Community With Unexpected Satoshi Tweet

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Yakovenko's tweet comes after release of 120 pages of Satoshi email correspondence
Sun, 25/02/2024 - 14:55
Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko recently posted a surprising Satoshi-related tweet that seemingly puzzled the crypto community.

Yakovenko's tweet comes after the release of 120 pages of email correspondence between Satoshi Nakamoto and Martti Malmi, one of the earliest Bitcoin developers, on Feb. 23. The emails revealed a lot of insights and details about the early development and vision of Bitcoin, as well as some personal information and opinions of Satoshi.

Mert, the CEO of Helius Labs, highlights Satoshi's perspective in one of the email correspondences: "Bandwidth speeds, prices, disk space and computing power will be much greater by the time it's needed."

This statement, which underlines Solana's ideologies, drew Yakovenko's attention, prompting him to comment: "Satoshi also invented Solana. She just did a much better job covering up her tracks this time. The truth is out there."

Given that Anatoly Yakovenko is the creator of Solana, his comment may be tongue-in-cheek, as various projects have drawn parallels, some amusing, between Satoshi's legacy and their innovations.

Solana (SOL) was created in 2017 to scale censorship resistance to allow an order of magnitude increase in transaction throughput at a significantly lower cost than other blockchains such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. This was about six years after the pseudonymous Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, vanished. Satoshi disappeared from the internet in 2011.

Solana utilizes a novel proof-of-history (PoH) timing mechanism to support its proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol structure. The result is an ultrafast blockchain that can scale as the protocol's usage grows, without the need for Layer-2 infrastructure or sharding.

About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

