Solana (SOL) Skyrockets 335% in Intriguing Bridge Activity Spike

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Most of bridged funds came from Ethereum
Sat, 3/02/2024 - 12:33
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Galaxy Research highlights an intriguing trend on the Solana blockchain: Daily bridged volume to Solana has increased 335% over the past seven days.

According to Galaxy Research, increased bridge activity corresponds with one of Solana's largest token airdrops ever, the Jupiter airdrop. The majority of bridged funds have come from Ethereum, it said.

On Wednesday, Jupiter, the network's primary DEX aggregator, distributed the largest Solana-based airdrop to date. One billion tokens, or 10% of the entire supply, were airdropped to Jupiter users before Nov. 2, 2023. The airdrop was a huge stress test for the Solana network, with doubts about its ability to handle such a large number of transactions.

A total of 40% of the supply will be airdropped to users in three further phases over the next year (precise schedule to be determined). An additional 10% is designated for community contributors and grants.

The remaining 50% of the supply will be allocated to Jupiter team members, strategic reserves and liquidity provisions, subject to different lockups and vesting.

The Jupiter airdrop is an important milestone in Solana's comeback over the last year and is a good barometer of the network's progress.

In the short term, planned improvements to Solana's scheduler as part of v1.18 should further reduce "scheduling jitter," which encourages users to flood the network with spam while there is a contested state.

At the time of writing, the SOL price had dropped 3.04% in the previous 24 hours to $99.15.

According to the TIE, the monthly unlock of SOL tokens associated with Alameda is slated for Feb. 7 and 11. These monthly unlocks represent roughly 2% of Solana's average trading volume and are planned to continue until September 2027 and January 2028, respectively, with a huge unlock of 7.5 million SOL scheduled for March 1, 2025.

#Solana News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

