Advertisement
AD

    Solana (SOL) Founder Addresses Major Economic Security Issue

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Solana or Ethereum: Which blockchain has healthier economic design right now?
    Sat, 23/03/2024 - 15:34
    Solana (SOL) Founder Addresses Major Economic Security Issue
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    While the USD-denominated value of Solana's (SOL) staking ecosystem hits $70 billion, cryptocurrency enthusiasts are guessing whether its economics are safer than those of its key rival Ethereum (ETH).

    Solana (SOL) might finally be close to Ethereum (ETH) by this metric

    With the aggregated staking value of $70 billion in equivalent, Solana's (SOL) economic security is getting close to that of Ethereum (ETH). At the same time, this indicator remains one of the main catalysts for L2 choosing Ethereum (ETH), Jun Soo Kim of Apybara staking platform says.

    Ethereum (ETH) supporters doubted these estimations. A Synthetix (SNX) contributor who goes by @llamaonthebrink on X stressed the imbalance of SOL staking.

    Solana's (SOL) staking scene is heavily concentrated: A large portion of locked SOL belongs to either Solana Foundation or associated VC firms. 

    Also, most importantly, the SOL supply is affected by the $20 million per day inflation for its stakers. Thus, the large share of staked SOL cannot be interpreted as an indicator of economic security for the average holder.

    As per the Staking Rewards tracker, Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) remain the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of the net value of staked coins.

    Solana's (SOL) Yakovenko on LSTs: "Not your keys, not your economic security"

    At the same time, Solana (SOL) sees over 65% of its supply locked in staking, while Ethereum (ETH) holders only injected 26% of the available supply into staking mechanisms.

    Solana (SOL) founder Anatoly Yakovenko addressed this debate and highlighted that Ethereum's (ETH) staking ecosystem was also centralized:

    Unless it comes from the Lido, Coinbase, Binance region it’s not economic security, it’s just sparkling inflation

    Despite the fact that coins in liquid staking protocols still belong to their initial owner, Yakovenko recalled an old blockchain fan motto: "Not your keys, not your economic security." In general, the very concept of "economic security" looks like a meme to Solana's (SOL) founder.

    #Solana News #Staking #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image 100 Trillion SHIB: Shiba Inu Bulls Face Daunting Task on Price Saving Mission
    2024/03/23 15:31
    100 Trillion SHIB: Shiba Inu Bulls Face Daunting Task on Price Saving Mission
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP Ledger (XRPL) Welcomes New AMM Pools in Epic DEX Showdown
    2024/03/23 15:31
    XRP Ledger (XRPL) Welcomes New AMM Pools in Epic DEX Showdown
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Ethereum Panic? CEX Inflows Hit Multi-Month Highs
    2024/03/23 15:31
    Ethereum Panic? CEX Inflows Hit Multi-Month Highs
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Rapid DePIN scaling and the path to exponential Minutes Network growth
    Venom Foundation Ushers in a New Blockchain Era with Mainnet Launch
    ApeX Protocol Launches ApeX Grid Bot With Negative 0.002% Fees across 45+ Perpetual Markets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Founder Addresses Major Economic Security Issue
    100 Trillion SHIB: Shiba Inu Bulls Face Daunting Task on Price Saving Mission
    XRP Ledger (XRPL) Welcomes New AMM Pools in Epic DEX Showdown
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD