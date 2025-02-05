Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Solana (SOL) Breaches Key Resistance Level Despite 36% Volume Slip

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Solana has seen its trading volume drop 36% despite mildly positive price gains
    Wed, 5/02/2025 - 9:27
    A
    A
    A
    Solana (SOL) Breaches Key Resistance Level Despite 36% Volume Slip
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    There is still a headwind in the broader digital currency ecosystem, reflected in the key metrics of protocols like Solana (SOL). At the time of writing, Solana's price was changing hands for $205.3, up marginally by 0.44% in the past 24 hours. For Solana, the growth trend is not the catch, rather, breaching the psychologically important resistance level at $200 is.

    Advertisement

    Solana metrics dwindling

    Solana’s growth trend mirrors the broader crypto market that has seen the combined market cap ink a mild uptick of 0.6%. 

    Related
    'Use Your Brain': Solana's Yakovenko Busts Speculations About Potential Hardfork
    Tue, 01/28/2025 - 13:27
    'Use Your Brain': Solana's Yakovenko Busts Speculations About Potential Hardfork
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Solana joined the broader altcoin sell-off over the past week, as its price has decreased 12.69% over the past seven days. The outlook has not been better in the past month, where it has lost more than 4% of its market valuation.

    Analysts consider the resilience to stay above the $200 price a decoy. However, it remains unknown how long this can last.

    Essential metrics like the daily trading volume remain down. As of writing time, data from CoinMarketCap pegs the volume at $6.04 billion, down by more than 36%. This metric proves that sentiment on the market remains tempered, and traders are exercising caution amid broad-based volatility.

    Solana may pull off a stunner

    As a blockchain network, Solana is one of the most important parts of the growing meme coin revolution. Typically, the growth of these meme coins has placed a direct demand on SOL, fueling its recent rally to a new all-time high (ATH) of $294.33 over the past month.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Leads Altcoin Liquidations as Long Traders Take Hit
    Sat, 01/25/2025 - 12:24
    Solana (SOL) Leads Altcoin Liquidations as Long Traders Take Hit
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Notably, Solana generally pulls off a solo growth streak to achieve this growth, decoupling from the price of Bitcoin (BTC). This has happened on at least two occasions, and according to social charters, the rise in celebrity tokens may push SOL above $300 in the near future.

    While the Solana network has expanded by over $6 billion thus far this year, expectations for more remain high.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 5, 2025 - 9:11
    $341 Million Flows Stun Bitcoin ETFs, BlackRock Leads Bull Charge
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Feb 5, 2025 - 6:23
    SEC Reducing Crypto Enforcement
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Immerso and Everdome Partner to Drive Innovation in the Metaverse Through AI-Powered Experiences
    Whale Casino Launches "Lootboxes": a Thrilling New Way to Win Every Time!
    Global Audition "Click the Star" Expands to 32 Countries – BlingOne Peru Prepares for Debut
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Breaches Key Resistance Level Despite 36% Volume Slip
    $341 Million Flows Stun Bitcoin ETFs, BlackRock Leads Bull Charge
    SEC Reducing Crypto Enforcement
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD