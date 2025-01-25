Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Solana (SOL) Leads Altcoin Liquidations as Long Traders Take Hit

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Solana suffers massive liquidation relative to top rivals
    Sat, 25/01/2025 - 12:24
    A
    A
    A
    Solana (SOL) Leads Altcoin Liquidations as Long Traders Take Hit
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana’s price dip of 6.34% has forced the total liquidation of the asset to hit $14.98 million in the last 24 hours. This follows a brief spell of soaring price as investors anticipated higher growth as the coin nudged toward $270 in earlier trading.

    Advertisement

    Solana's long traders bear brunt

    Solana long traders experienced a higher level of liquidation worth $11.40 million, according to CoinGlass data. Traders who bet short on SOL saw $3.57 million in liquidations. This suggests that investors had bet on SOL to continue its upward price trajectory.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Plots Rebound, Here Are Price Levels to Watch
    Tue, 01/21/2025 - 15:50
    Solana (SOL) Plots Rebound, Here Are Price Levels to Watch
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    However, the asset price slipped along with its trading volume. SOL suffered a 38.27% decrease in trading volume to $6.23 billion. Investors’ confidence has declined significantly following these developments in the ecosystem.

    As of this writing, SOL price was down by 6.73% to trade at $247.95 in the last 24 hours. Within this same time frame, Solana's price has moved between a low of $246.79 and a high of $269.81, indicating its potential for higher levels.

    Analysts, however, noted that the price decline with SOL might have been triggered by Bitcoin’s slip in the broader crypto market space.

    SOL’s liquidation outpaced other notable altcoins such as XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) and dogwifhat (WIF) in the last 24 hours.

    Other altcoins join trend

    Interestingly, all three assets followed the same pattern of liquidation imbalance as Solana. Notably, long traders experienced higher levels of liquidation.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Dominates Ethereum (ETH): Volatility Skyrockets
    Sun, 01/19/2025 - 09:20
    Solana (SOL) Dominates Ethereum (ETH): Volatility Skyrockets
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    DOGE recorded a total liquidation of $7.29 million, with long position traders accounting for $6.66 million. Short position traders registered $631,510 in liquidation. This coincides with a 3.80% drop in DOGE’s value within the same time frame.

    XRP’s cumulative liquidation of $4.17 million is $3.55 million for long bets, while short bets only recorded $619,700. As for WIF, long traders' liquidation stood at $4.17 million while short was $277,810, bringing the cumulative to $4.44 million.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 25, 2025 - 12:07
    Satoshi's Bitcoin: Ripple CTO Shares Key XRP, BTC Insight
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Jan 25, 2025 - 11:47
    Bitcoin Price Driven by Large Investors: Details
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Annual FinTech Summit 2025 Set to Take Place in Singapore on February 26-28
    Phemex update on wallet security and temporary suspension of withdrawals
    LBank Introduces Red Packet with 100 Million Giveaway to Cheer 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Leads Altcoin Liquidations as Long Traders Take Hit
    Satoshi's Bitcoin: Ripple CTO Shares Key XRP, BTC Insight
    Bitcoin Price Driven by Large Investors: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD