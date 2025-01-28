Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    'Use Your Brain': Solana's Yakovenko Busts Speculations About Potential Hardfork

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    No, you can't steal all USDC on Solana, cofounder Anatoly Yakovenko explains why
    Tue, 28/01/2025 - 13:27
    A
    A
    A
    'Use Your Brain': Solana's Yakovenko Busts Speculations About Potential Hardfork
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Solana (SOL) developers are concerned by the potential opportunity to change the design of "immutable" programs (Solana's smart contracts). The blockchain's cofounder, Anatoly Yakovenko, claims that malicious updates will not pass even with new rules.

    Solana (SOL) upgrade proposal sparks controversy, cofounder Yakovenko makes things clear

    Pseudonymous crypto engineer @blockiosaurus, a core developer of Solana's infrastructure toolkit Metaplex, raises concerns about a recent proposal by Ansa and Solana Labs. According to his thread, since the new proposal makes "immutable" token programs changeable, the credibility and security of Solana (SOL) is in danger.

    Should the proposal change pass, the crucial programs — including token mint standards — might be adjusted voluntarily. This, in turn, challenges the very status of "immutability" in Solana's (SOL) tech design.

    Advertisement

    Responding to the thread, Solana cofounder Anatoly Yakovenko explained that this change will not put the status quo in danger. As a single node would oppose the potentially malicious hardfork implementation, it will be able to restart the legitimate chain:

    HOT Stories
    France Launches Probe Into Binance: Report
    Shiba Inu, BONE, LEASH Not on Solana: SHIB Developer Issues Crucial Alert
    Shytoshi Kusama Teases Biggest Announcement He's Ever Given
    Biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'Falling Knife' in 2025

    Let’s say there was a feature flag to steal all of the usdc. Circles node would refuse to take the upgrade and activate that flag.  That single node can provide a replica to restart the whole chain without the flag.  It’s up to social consensus ultimately to follow the “right” one (...) Any validator feature flags depend on 1/N honest participants to detect that the upgrade is malicious.  That’s the difference.  Use your brain.

    At the same time, Yakovenko admitted that such a radical change might be too risky given its potential impact — a 20% performance boost.

    This, in turn, might be addressed by running two independent formal verifications or running both programs (old and new) in parallel for six months.

    Solana (SOL) TVL targets new records over $12 billion

    Solana (SOL) is the fastest-growing and most trending smart contract platform right now. Its core cryptocurrency, SOL, is the fifth-largest crypto, with $115 billion market capitalization.

    It is also the largest altcoin that set new all-time highs in this bullish cycle. In January 2025, its total value locked across all DeFi apps (TVL) logged a record high over $12 billion.

    Two leading liquidity machines on Solana (SOL) — Raydium (RAY) and Jupiter (JUP) DeFis — are responsible for over 50% of this massive SOL liquidity amount.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 28, 2025 - 14:48
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of 33% Drop, Bollinger Bands Flash Warning
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 28, 2025 - 14:33
    XRP Ledger to Welcome Tokenized U.S. Treasury Offering Backed by BlackRock Fund
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    18th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards - West Africa 2025
    ProFX Expo MENA 2025 Dubai: The Premier Event for Forex, Fintech, and Crypto Professionals
    Amsterdam Blockchain Week: A Celebration of Web3 Innovation and Collaboration
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of 33% Drop, Bollinger Bands Flash Warning
    XRP Ledger to Welcome Tokenized U.S. Treasury Offering Backed by BlackRock Fund
    Japanese 'MicroStrategy' Metaplanet Plans One of Largest Bitcoin Purchases in Asian History
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD