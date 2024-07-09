Advertisement
AD

    Solana (SOL) $150 Imminent? Price Makes Move

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Solana might be aiming for breakthrough at approximately $150
    Tue, 9/07/2024 - 13:50
    Solana (SOL) $150 Imminent? Price Makes Move
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana has been making strong moves on the market recently as the recovery keeps on sticking. With current tendencies, we might finally see a recovery and the retracing we have all been waiting for.

    Advertisement

    According to the most recent chart, Solana is currently trading at approximately $141.03. With the price's successful move above the 200 EMA, a key support level at $131.55 has been provided. The 50 EMA and 100 EMA are situated above the present price and may serve as resistance levels at around $146 and $142, respectively.

    Article image
    Solana/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Growing interest and participation in SOL is evident from the noticeable increase in trading volume. The increase in volume indicates that buyers are becoming more active, which is encouraging. SOL has plenty of room to rise since the RSI is currently at 49.02, which shows that it is neither overbought nor oversold.

    HOT Stories
    Crucial Alert Issued to XRP Ledger Users, What It Pertains To: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Suddenly Come Back: What's Happening?
    JPMorgan Has Dire Warning for Bitcoin Bulls
    XRP Delivers Massive Bounce Signal, Here's Why Solana (SOL) at $130 Is Safe, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures $0,000015 Threshold

    At the 50 EMA, $146, and the 100 EMA, $142, immediate resistance is around the corner. The $150 threshold is the next important target for SOL, if it can overcome these levels. The 200 EMA at $131 and $126, which has historically served as a support level, are support levels on the downside.

    Related
    Binance CEO Delivers Key Bitcoin ETF Fact
    Tue, 07/09/2024 - 10:37
    Binance CEO Delivers Key Bitcoin ETF Fact
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    With institutional interest and wider adoption offering a strong foundation for recovery the general market sentiment for cryptocurrencies has been progressively improving. Solana, known for its quick transactions and strong ecosystem, will gain a lot from this shift on the market.

    Since new technologies like BLinks are being released and will simplify the network's integration and implementation, Solana's fundamental value is increasing despite the stale market.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image SHIB Devs Super Busy: Shiba Inu Team Reveals – Something Cooking?
    Jul 9, 2024 - 13:44
    SHIB Devs Super Busy: Shiba Inu Team Reveals – Something Cooking?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin Sentiment in Worst State in 12 Months: Santiment
    Jul 9, 2024 - 13:44
    Bitcoin Sentiment in Worst State in 12 Months: Santiment
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Cardano Nears Historic Chang Upgrade With Major Node Release: Details
    Jul 9, 2024 - 13:44
    Cardano Nears Historic Chang Upgrade With Major Node Release: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    L-H x BytePlus: Next-Gen Web3 Fashion Collaboration
    Agrotoken and Tanssi Collaborate to Transform South American Agro-Finance on Polkadot
    Sovereign Nature Initiative Launches DOTphin on Polkadot to Create Positive Environmental Impact
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) $150 Imminent? Price Makes Move
    SHIB Devs Super Busy: Shiba Inu Team Reveals – Something Cooking?
    Bitcoin Sentiment in Worst State in 12 Months: Santiment
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD