Binance CEO Delivers Key Bitcoin ETF Fact

High-profile figures in the crypto industry underscore the continued investor interest in Bitcoin despite recent price fluctuations, Binance CEO Richard Teng said in a new X post. As evidence of this continued interest he pointed to the significant inflows into the U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs.

Over the past six months, these ETFs have attracted over $14.7 billion in net inflows, highlighting strong investor confidence in BTC and digital assets in general.

Teng's findings are in line with recent data from Bloomberg, which shows that investors have viewed the recent price decline as a buying opportunity. Over the past two days, U.S. Bitcoin ETFs have seen a net inflow of $438 million.

This trend indicates bullish sentiment among investors, who remain optimistic about long-term prospects despite the market being shaken in the short term.

Bitcoin's (BTC) price outlook

Since the beginning of June, the price of Bitcoin has fallen by around a quarter, mainly due to concerns over potential token sales by Mt. Gox creditors and sales by the German government.

BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

However, Bitcoin managed to gain 3% since Tuesday to reach $57,600. Despite this rebound, it remains significantly below its record high set in March.

The steady inflows into ETFs and the recent price recovery highlight that while prices and market caps fluctuate, the long-term outlook for BTC remains positive. Industry leaders, including Teng, advocate maintaining focus and resilience in building the digital asset ecosystem, outlining the principle of long-term fundamentals over short-term price movements.