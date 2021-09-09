Solana or Ethereum? Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Left Conflicted

With Solana emerging as a new contender for the smart contract crown, former professional boxer Mike Tyson recently asked the cryptocurrency community on Twitter if the upstart is better than rival Ethereum.
Solana or Ethereum?— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) September 9, 2021
The proponents of the two competing cryptocurrencies started trading punches in Tyson’s replies.
Some, however, agreed that both of them have their own value propositions that make them unique.
Dmitry Buterin, the father of Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, entered the ring to bring some positivity to the discussion.
Solana seems smart— Dmitry ButΞrin (@BlockGeekDima) September 9, 2021
Ethereum looks kind, creative, silly, smart too
Meanwhile, Bitcoiners urged “Iron Mike” to ignore both projects and focus on the crypto king.
Tyson is now a newcomer. All the way back in 2015, he launched a branded Bitcoin ATM in Las Vegas.
Bitcoin ;)— Dan Held (@danheld) September 9, 2021
The 55-year-old boxing legend also introduced a series of his non-fungible tokens on OpenSea in late August.