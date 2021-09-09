Solana or Ethereum? Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Left Conflicted

Thu, 09/09/2021 - 19:55
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The gloves are off, and the two crypto communities are coming out fighting
Solana or Ethereum? Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Left Conflicted
With Solana emerging as a new contender for the smart contract crown, former professional boxer Mike Tyson recently asked the cryptocurrency community on Twitter if the upstart is better than rival Ethereum.      

The proponents of the two competing cryptocurrencies started trading punches in Tyson’s replies.

Some, however, agreed that both of them have their own value propositions that make them unique.   
 
Dmitry Buterin, the father of Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, entered the ring to bring some positivity to the discussion.

Meanwhile, Bitcoiners urged “Iron Mike” to ignore both projects and focus on the crypto king.

UFC to Launch NFT Collection. Here's Why This Is Good News for Fighters
Tyson is now a newcomer. All the way back in 2015, he launched a branded Bitcoin ATM in Las Vegas.

The 55-year-old boxing legend also introduced a series of his non-fungible tokens on OpenSea in late August.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

