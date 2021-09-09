Solana or Ethereum? Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Left Conflicted

The gloves are off, and the two crypto communities are coming out fighting

With Solana emerging as a new contender for the smart contract crown, former professional boxer Mike Tyson recently asked the cryptocurrency community on Twitter if the upstart is better than rival Ethereum.

Solana or Ethereum? — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) September 9, 2021

The proponents of the two competing cryptocurrencies started trading punches in Tyson’s replies.



Some, however, agreed that both of them have their own value propositions that make them unique.



Dmitry Buterin, the father of Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, entered the ring to bring some positivity to the discussion.

Solana seems smart

Ethereum looks kind, creative, silly, smart too — Dmitry ButΞrin (@BlockGeekDima) September 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Bitcoiners urged “Iron Mike” to ignore both projects and focus on the crypto king.

Bitcoin ;) — Dan Held (@danheld) September 9, 2021