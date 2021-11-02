lumenswap_lottery
Solana Flips Cardano as Battle of “Ethereum Killers” Intensifies

News
Tue, 11/02/2021 - 18:30
article image
Alex Dovbnya
After finishing October in the red, Cardano has now slipped below rival Solana
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Solana has surpassed the market capitalization of Cardano for the first time, according to data provided by cryptocurrency ranking website CoinGecko.

At press time, the two “Ethereum killers” are worth $64.1 billion and $63.5 billion, respectively.

CoinGecko
Image by coingecko.com

After the launch of smart contracts in early September, Cardano’s rally hit the pause button.

In October, while the broader crypto market recorded significant gains, ADA shed 7%.

Cardano is still up by a stunning 980% in 2021. These gains, however, pale in comparison to Solana’s mind-blowing 17,319% rally.          

SOL is only 2% away from reaching its all-time high of $219 that was set on Oct. 28.

Laos Expected to Earn $193 Million from Bitcoin Mining in 2022

Ether remains unbothered   

Presently, there are four direct Ethereum competitors in the top 10: Binance Smart Chain, Solana, Cardano and Polkadot.

Yet, the second-largest cryptocurrency is not deterred by the increasingly tough competition.

Earlier today, the Ether price surpassed the $4,500 level for the first time after CME Group announced that it would add micro futures that track the value of the coin in early December.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

