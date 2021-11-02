Solana Flips Cardano as Battle of “Ethereum Killers” Intensifies

After finishing October in the red, Cardano has now slipped below rival Solana

Solana has surpassed the market capitalization of Cardano for the first time, according to data provided by cryptocurrency ranking website CoinGecko.



At press time, the two “Ethereum killers” are worth $64.1 billion and $63.5 billion, respectively.

Image by coingecko.com

After the launch of smart contracts in early September, Cardano’s rally hit the pause button.



In October, while the broader crypto market recorded significant gains, ADA shed 7%.



Cardano is still up by a stunning 980% in 2021. These gains, however, pale in comparison to Solana’s mind-blowing 17,319% rally.



SOL is only 2% away from reaching its all-time high of $219 that was set on Oct. 28.

Ether remains unbothered

Presently, there are four direct Ethereum competitors in the top 10: Binance Smart Chain, Solana, Cardano and Polkadot.



Yet, the second-largest cryptocurrency is not deterred by the increasingly tough competition.



Earlier today, the Ether price surpassed the $4,500 level for the first time after CME Group announced that it would add micro futures that track the value of the coin in early December.