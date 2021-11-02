CME Announces Micro Ether Futures as ETH Price Hits Record Peak

The Chicago-based Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the largest futures exchange in the world, has announced the launch of micro Ether futures in a Nov. 2 press release.



The new derivatives product will become available for trading on Dec. 6.



A single micro Ether futures contract is worth 0.1 ETH, which is about $443 at press time.



CME launched regulated Ether futures in February when Ether was trading at $1,669.



Managing director Tim McCourt says that there has been "steady growth" in liquidity, which has been attributed to strong institutional interest:

Since the launch of Ether futures in February, we have seen steady growth in liquidity in these contracts, especially among institutional traders.

Earlier today, the second-largest cryptocurrency hit a new all-time high of $4,477 on the Binance exchange, extending its streak of stellar gains in the fourth quarter.