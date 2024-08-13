    SOL Price Alert: Bearish Pattern Could Push Solana Down 17%

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Solana (SOL) could face 17% drop as head and shoulders pattern hints at potential fall to $122
    Tue, 13/08/2024 - 9:38
    SOL Price Alert: Bearish Pattern Could Push Solana Down 17%
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Well-known crypto analyst Ali Martinez recently highlighted a worrying pattern on the price chart of the fourth biggest altcoin on the market, Solana (SOL).

    Thus, according to Martinez, the hourly chart indicates that Solana may be forming a head and shoulders pattern, which could signal a potential correction in the price downward to $122. This would represent a 17% decline from current levels. 

    A head and shoulders pattern is basically a shape that looks like two bumps with a bigger bump in the middle. When the price dips below a line connecting the bottoms of the shoulders, which is called the neckline, it is often a sign that the price is going to go down. It is like a warning flag for traders.

    Protect neck

    As illustrated in the attached chart, from Martinez's outlook, the pattern emerged in August, beginning in the latter half of the first week. Following the SOL price increase to $163 due to the pump and the subsequent decline, the right shoulder began to form. This is when we reached a pivotal point.

    If Martinez's Solana price prediction is accurate, the current period represents a pivotal moment for one of the largest cryptocurrencies. The potential impact on SOL's price chart is significant, as the Solana ecosystem is home to numerous other cryptocurrencies - many with multi-billion market caps and thousands of small caps.

