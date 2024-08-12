    Elon Musk Confirms Grok Will Be Able to Create Dogwifhat (WIF) Memes

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Elon Musk teases that Grok 2 will soon create viral Solana cryptocurrency dogwifhat (WIF) memes
    Mon, 12/08/2024 - 11:52
    Cover image via U.Today
    In an unexpected crypto interaction, the paths of Elon Musk, Grok and Solana's top meme coin of 2024 have collided. But first things first.

    Back in July, almost a month ago, the billionaire and owner of the social network X, Elon Musk, confirmed that Grok, an AI language model of his start-up xAI, will receive an updated version in August. As the last month of summer arrived, anticipation began to build.

    According to Musk, Grok 2 has some great new features, including the ability to search the web in real time, so the AI is always up to date with the latest information. This means the chat bot can respond to queries with the most recent data, making it more relevant and useful. In addition, Grok 2 can create images based on what users tell it.

    "100" for dogwifhat from Elon Musk

    This is exactly what caught the attention of one of the dogwifhat (WIF) enthusiasts. WIF emerged in early November 2023 to truly become the sensation of not only Solana but the entire crypto market, gaining billions of dollars in market capitalization and hundreds of thousands of holders.

    One of them asked Elon Musk if Grok 2 will be able to create dogwifhat memes. The billionaire entrepreneur's answer was brief but specific, using only the "100" emoji.

    Despite the excitement, specifics about Grok 2's performance and its ability to generate high-quality dogwifhat memes remain unclear until further benchmarks are released. The AI's effectiveness will be evaluated based on its performance on MATH and HumanEval tests, which measure problem-solving skills.

    #Dogwifhat WIF #Elon Musk #Meme Cryptocurrencies
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

