    $1 in Bitcoin 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $2,000,000 Now

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 1/08/2025 - 14:20
    Over past 15 years, Bitcoin has shown giant increase of 200,000,000%
    The world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is currently trading at $150,160, having partially recovered from its recent losses. Since Tuesday, BTC was down 3.3%, but by now, it has increased by 0.5%, reaching the aforementioned price level.

    On July 25, Bitcoin changed hands near the $120,000 level. Since then, BTC is down approximately 4%.

    Bitcoin's 200 million percent surge from 2010

    Back in 2010, BTC traded between $0.003 (at the start of the year) and $0.30 (in late 2010). A $1 investment would make it $2 million on average. If Bitcoin had been bought at $0.003 per coin, in 2025, it would have given the investor a mammoth $38.3 million.

    A real situation that followed the aforementioned scenario took place on Thursday, when a dormant wallet, inactive since 2010, had moved 50 BTC. While BTC was trading at $0.10 in late July 2010, when that Bitcoin was mined, now this amount of BTC is worth more than $5.9 million. This constitutes an 11,833,000% price increase.

