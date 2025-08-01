$1 in Bitcoin 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $2,000,000 Now

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is currently trading at $150,160, having partially recovered from its recent losses. Since Tuesday, BTC was down 3.3%, but by now, it has increased by 0.5%, reaching the aforementioned price level.

On July 25, Bitcoin changed hands near the $120,000 level. Since then, BTC is down approximately 4%.

Bitcoin's 200 million percent surge from 2010

Back in 2010, BTC traded between $0.003 (at the start of the year) and $0.30 (in late 2010). A $1 investment would make it $2 million on average. If Bitcoin had been bought at $0.003 per coin, in 2025, it would have given the investor a mammoth $38.3 million.

A real situation that followed the aforementioned scenario took place on Thursday, when a dormant wallet, inactive since 2010, had moved 50 BTC. While BTC was trading at $0.10 in late July 2010, when that Bitcoin was mined, now this amount of BTC is worth more than $5.9 million. This constitutes an 11,833,000% price increase.

Advertisement

Biggest market crash coming, according to Kiyosaki

Financial education advocate Robert Kiyosaki, who is also a renowned Bitcoin bull, recently made a forecast, predicting a massive market crash coming soon. He likened it to the Great Depression of 1929.

Kiyosaki stated that the stock market is already going down heavily, and Warren Buffett has dumped all his stocks, moving into silver and cash. Kiyosaki believes that only Bitcoin, gold and silver can help protect one’s wealth in a major crisis.

However, even if Bitcoin itself crashes, he will be happy because he will just buy more on a dip, according to a recent tweet. However, apart from Bitcoin, Kiyosaki believes that time and money are the most valuable assets everybody has and controls.