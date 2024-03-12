Advertisement
AD

JPMorgan Compares Bitcoin to Smoking Cigarettes

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon equates Bitcoin investment to cigarette smoking
Tue, 12/03/2024 - 5:41
JPMorgan Compares Bitcoin to Smoking Cigarettes
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has made a controversial comparison between Bitcoin and cigarette smoking. 

The influential banker has stated that he supports the right to buy Bitcoin, but he personally would never invest in it. 

During his speech at the Australian Financial Review business summit, Dimon expressed skepticism about the cryptocurrency's utility, associating it with illicit activities like sex trafficking, fraud, and terrorism. 

Dimon's persistent critique of Bitcoin

Long known for his critical stance on Bitcoin, Jamie Dimon has once again advised potential investors to steer clear of the cryptocurrency. 

Related
Bitcoin ETFs' 'Simply Absurd' Performance Excites Analyst

In a recent CNBC interview, Dimon differentiated between blockchain technology and Bitcoin, praising the former for its efficiency and potential for real-world application through tokenization. At the same time, he dismissed Bitcoin as a valueless asset and likened it to a "pet rock." 

He underscored his belief that Bitcoin's primary utility lies in facilitating illegal transactions, further fueling his argument against the cryptocurrency's investment merit.

Industry backlash 

Dimon's January comments and his call for a potential Bitcoin ban were met with backlash from prominent figures in the cryptocurrency industry. Leaders like Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein, Galaxy Digital's Mike Novogratz, and Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse have countered Dimon's views.

Despite the criticism, Dimon maintains that the risks associated with cryptocurrencies justify his cautious stance.

#Bitcoin News #JP Morgan News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Builts Foundation For $1 Move, Near (NEAR) Price Explodes to Break $7, Mind-Blowing Ethereum (ETH) Rally Continues
2024/03/12 05:58
Cardano (ADA) Builts Foundation For $1 Move, Near (NEAR) Price Explodes to Break $7, Mind-Blowing Ethereum (ETH) Rally Continues
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple CEO Highlights Bitcoin ETF Volume Surge as Crypto Market Takes Cue
2024/03/12 05:58
Ripple CEO Highlights Bitcoin ETF Volume Surge as Crypto Market Takes Cue
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 11
2024/03/12 05:58
ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 11
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Revolutionizing Memory Care: Sensay Unveils AI-Powered Digital Replicas for Dementia Support and Beyond
zkLink Nova Launches Mainnet, The First ZK Stack-based Aggregated Layer 3 Rollup Built on zkSync
Bitcoin’s Recent Price Surge Sparks Interest in ARKMining’s Passive Income Cloud Mining
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

JPMorgan Compares Bitcoin to Smoking Cigarettes
Cardano (ADA) Builts Foundation For $1 Move, Near (NEAR) Price Explodes to Break $7, Mind-Blowing Ethereum (ETH) Rally Continues
Ripple CEO Highlights Bitcoin ETF Volume Surge as Crypto Market Takes Cue
Show all