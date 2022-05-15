SNL Takes Dig at Cryptocurrency Investors After Price Crash

News
Sun, 05/15/2022 - 18:57
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrencies remain a pop culture staple
SNL Takes Dig at Cryptocurrency Investors After Price Crash
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Colin Jost and Michael Che, the longtime co-hosts of Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update, took aim at cryptocurrency investors in the most recent episode.

Jost jokes that every recent news piece, including the collapse of digital money, sounds like the opening voiceover in the “Mad Max” movie.

He then notes that Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, lost nearly half of its value. It now has to legally change its name to “Bito’coin.”

Related
Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) Record Double-Digit Price Spikes
The whole cryptocurrency market lost more than a trillion dollars, but investors can make their money back fast as long as they’ve been hoarding baby formula, according to the “news anchors.” As reported by U.Today, SNL introduced a sketch about non-fungible tokens last March.

Last May, Tesla CEO Elon Musk ended up hosting one of the show’s episodes. His SNL appearance marked the top of the previous market cycle.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 15
05/15/2022 - 16:50
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 15
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) Record Double-Digit Price Spikes
05/15/2022 - 16:29
Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) Record Double-Digit Price Spikes
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 15
05/15/2022 - 16:20
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 15
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk