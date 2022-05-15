Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) Record Double-Digit Price Spikes

The leading “Ethereum killers” have emerged as the best-performing cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours

Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) have been the best-performing cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours within the top 10. The two cryptocurrencies have added 11% and 14% over the past 24 hours, respectively, CoinMarketCap data shows.

Image by coinmarketcap.com

Avalanche (AVAX), yet another Ethereum killer, is up 15% over the same period of time. Still, the token is still down 34.54% over the last week alone. AVAX suffered from extreme selling pressure due to Avalanche’s affiliation with the Terra disaster.

The epic collapse of one of the top cryptocurrency projects erased hundreds of billions of the market earlier this week. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, dropped to as low as the $25,000 level but has since managed to partially recover. It is currently sitting slightly below the $30,000 level on major spot exchanges.The cryptocurrency market is currently valued at $1.28 trillion.Bitcoin and Ethereum are down 56.58% and 57.79%, respectively, from their record peaks that were recorded last November.