Shytoshi Kusama’s Mail Address “Revealed” to BitBoy, But There’s a Catch

Thu, 03/16/2023 - 15:04
article image
Yuri Molchan
The ongoing debate between Bitboy and Shytoshi Kusama is heating up
Shytoshi Kusama’s Mail Address “Revealed” to BitBoy, But There’s a Catch
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Earlier today, crypto YouTuber Ben Armstrong (aka BitBoy), a popular blogger and an author of a book on crypto, stated on his Twitter page that he intends to dox the real identity of the lead Shiba Inu developer famous under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama.

Shytoshi Kusama wants a SHIB T-shirt from BitBoy, here’s why

The developer of the popular meme coin responded to BitBoy. It looks like Kusama is hinting that Armstrong sells SHIB-branded T-shirts after showing videos about Shiba Inu.

In the meantime, the debate is heating up as Kusama said he wants to buy a SHIB tee-shirt from Bitboy and he provided an address where it should be sent.

Kusama tweeted that he wants BitBoy to promote a SHIB tee-shirt on this tweet before he does a video, so that everyone sees the official website of the meme token in progress.

Kusama provides “his address” for shipping

In another tweet, Shytoshi repeated his “request” to buy a T-shirt from BitBoy, saying that he will even pay for the shipping. The lead developer even revealed the address where it should be sent - "613 UFud2Much Lane, Trollfias, HI 96706".

This is clearly trolling as the “address” consists of phrases “Fud2Much” and the changed name of a fired top developer Trophias melted with “troll” – “Trollfias”.

Related
Shytoshi Kusama Names Those Who May Be Spreading FUD About Him and Puppynet

Did Sam Bankman-Fried create Shiba Inu? BitBoy partly believes so

Earlier today, BitBoy stated on his Twitter handle that he plans to reveal the real identity of Kusama and this propelled a response from Shytoshi with the debate continuing. BitBoy stated that he there is a lot of evidence to believe that the founder of the bankrupt crypto giant FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried was involved with the project in its early stage.

However, some rumors on Crypto Twitter state that SBF was not Kusama but the mysterious founder of SHIB called Ryoshi. The latter chose to get under the radar in late May 2022, deleting all his social media accounts.

In a recent Medium post, where Shytoshi presented the Shibarium beta called Puppynet, Kusama shared facts that he hopes prove that Ryoshi is not the failed crypto billionaire SBF.

As reported by U.Today, the Shiba Inu community is currently in turmoil as it has been revealed that the aforementioned Shibarium beta is likely to be a clone of another project – Rinia. This came up due to the same ChainID number on both blockchains. However, Shytosi Kusama commented on it in the Shibarium Telegram channel, calling it FUD and the efforts of ill-wishers to ruin Shibarium.

He said that Puppynet is just a testnet and there will be more of them in order to get rid of all the bugs.

#BitBoy #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #Sam Bankman-Fried
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 16
03/16/2023 - 14:49
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image David Gokhshtein Hurt by Shiba Inu (SHIB) After Shibarium Incident
03/16/2023 - 14:22
David Gokhshtein Hurt by Shiba Inu (SHIB) After Shibarium Incident
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 800 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved From Shiba Staking Contract, Here's What Happened
03/16/2023 - 14:00
800 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved From Shiba Staking Contract, Here's What Happened
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan