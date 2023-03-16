Shiba Inu Drama Heats Up as YouTuber BitBoy Threatens to Reveal Shytoshi Kusama’s Identity

Thu, 03/16/2023 - 06:37
Alex Dovbnya
Drama is brewing in the Shiba Inu community as YouTuber BitBoy threatens to reveal the identity of the cryptocurrency's founder.
The Shiba Inu community is abuzz with speculation as YouTuber Ben Armstrong threatens to reveal the identity of the lead developer of meme coin Shiba Inu 

In a tweet posted earlier today, BitBoy hinted that he will "dox the founder" of the popular cryptocurrency, sparking a flurry of activity on the social media platform.

The drama began when user Rancune (@Rancune_eth) shared a tweet that claimed Shibereum is a "ripped chain from Rinia." According to Rancune, the founders forgot to change the chain ID, which has led to accusations of manipulation and silencing.

In a follow-up tweet, BitBoy also claimed that there was a lot of evidence to support the claim that the lead developer was disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, but that he was only involved early on.  

Forget Bitcoin: BlackRock CEO Touts Next Big Thing in Crypto

Sam was involved early on once the two co-founders split. One left and made his own chain. The main founder worked with Sam as the project got off the ground.

However, the conversation took a sharp turn when Shytoshi Kusama joined in.

In his latest tweet, Kusama appeared to challenge BitBoy, asking him how his T-shirt sales were doing and suggesting that he provide receipts.

As reported by U.Today, the lead Shiba Inu developer also refuted ludicrous rumors that he was Tesla CEO Elon Musk in mid-February. 

The Shiba Inu drama is sure to continue as users eagerly await the next twist in the tale.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

