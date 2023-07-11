Shiba Inu's LEASH Listed on New Exchange, Here's Price Reaction

Doge Killer (LEASH) listed by Bitrue, however, price has not changed its direction

Crypto exchange Bitrue has announced the listing of a token that is part of the Shiba Inu trifecta – Doge Killer (LEASH). This SHIB ecosystem's meme coin ranks 385th on CoinMarketCap.

A prominent member of the Shiba Inu team, marketing specialist @LucieSHIB, reacted to that news, barking "Woof!" in her comment.

LEASH listed on Bitrue, trading to start soon

According to the blog post published by Bitrue, trading for LEASH against the USDT stablecoin will start tomorrow, July 12, at 10:00 a.m. (UTC). Withdrawals will be activated at 10:00 a.m. (UTC) on Thursday, July 13.

Still, the price of LEASH has not reacted positively to this news about the listing. The token has been in decline over the past couple of days, going down a staggering 27% since Sunday. At the time of this writing, the Doge Killer is changing hands at $424 against USDT on the OKX crypto exchange.

LEASH was recently noticed among the top-trending cryptocurrencies, along with SHIB, on the CoinMarketCap website.

In a recently published new blog post, pseudonymous Shiba Inu leader Shytoshi Kusama mentioned LEASH when talking about the tokens of the SHIB ecosystem and Shibarium.

Here's what LEASH, BONE, SHIB mean for Shibarium

According to Kusama, LEASH "governs the protection of the community and offers exclusivity as well."

SHIB will govern the Shiba Inu community, the article continues, and BONE token will govern and power the technologies of the community – it will be used as a gas token once Shibarium mainnet is released.

The mainnet is expected to finally be released after Aug. 16;×on this day, in Toronto, the Eth Toronto conference will conclude, and Shiba Inu will be one of the sponsors. As for the launch of Shibarium, the Layer 2 blockchain, LucieSHIB tweeted yesterday that there is still no fixed date for the launch, although the developer team is very close to that already.

However, according to Lucie's recent tweet, Shibarium intends to go much further than just using these few main tokens. There will be hundreds of projects based on this Layer 2 solution, and several SHIB-branded projects will be published during the Eth Toronto conference.