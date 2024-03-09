Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Elon Musk's Historical Meme Tweet: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The pseudonymous leader of SHIB, widely known as Shytoshi Kusama, has taken to the Twitter/X platform to comment on a historical tweet of Elon Musk, in which Tesla boss (who did not own Twitter back then) commented on the importance of memes in the modern culture.

Even though Musk published that tweet in June 2020, Kusama still found it important to respond to it.

Shytoshi Kusama benefits from Musk's meme tweet

Back then, centibillionaire Musk shared his belief that the person “who controls memes, controls the universe.” That tweet brought on a wave of supporting and joyful comments from the crypto community.

Shytoshi Kusama quoted this tweet, adding the hashtag #Shibarmy and an animated GIF that says “SOON.” Kusama also thanked the SHIB user who brought this tweet to his attention, even though the SHIB lead did not call him by the name nor did he tag that person.

Shiba Inu started in 2020 as a coin inspired by memes about the Shiba Inu dog breed, but over the next few years, it overgrew the “meme coin stage,” going far beyond it, particularly when it became one of the sponsors of ETH Toronto in 2023, where Kusama gave a speech via an AI app and launched the Layer-2 solution Shibarium. Shiba Inu quickly turned into the second largest meme-inspired crypto by the market capitalization size, and currently it is sitting on the 10th spot on CoinMarketCap, closely following Dogecoin, which holds the ninth position on that website.

First Shiba AI chatbot released

Shibarium partner Bad Idea AI has announced the launch of the very first Shiba AI bot named S.A.R.A.H. BAD's tweet specified that it will add “humor, wit and safety” to conversations of the SHIB community.

1/

In support of our amazing partnershib with the $SHIB community, we at $BAD Idea AI are excited to announce the newest addition to their community: Shiba_AI.



Affectionally known as S.A.R.A.H., their new AI companion will join in their conversations adding humor, wit & safety. pic.twitter.com/pZvTGPikrT — Bad Idea AI (@badideaai) March 8, 2024

In many ways, the post specifies, the Shiba AI bot is similar to the BAD AI bot, which is already operating in the Shibarium Tech channel on Telegram and also in SHIB international groups — more than 207 of them with 121,010 users overall. On March 8, over 2,684 people used the new AI bot already, according to the post.

S.A.R.A.H. will also be operating there. It will support all things for Shiba Inu, as well as for other projects in the SHIB and Shibarium ecosystem.