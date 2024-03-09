Advertisement
Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Elon Musk's Historical Meme Tweet: Details

article image
Yuri Molchan
Elon Musk's historical tweet has caught eye of Shiba Inu team leader; here's how Kusama responded
Sat, 9/03/2024 - 11:02
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Contents
The pseudonymous leader of SHIB, widely known as Shytoshi Kusama, has taken to the Twitter/X platform to comment on a historical tweet of Elon Musk, in which Tesla boss (who did not own Twitter back then) commented on the importance of memes in the modern culture.

Even though Musk published that tweet in June 2020, Kusama still found it important to respond to it.

Shytoshi Kusama benefits from Musk's meme tweet

Back then, centibillionaire Musk shared his belief that the person “who controls memes, controls the universe.” That tweet brought on a wave of supporting and joyful comments from the crypto community.

Shytoshi Kusama quoted this tweet, adding the hashtag #Shibarmy and an animated GIF that says “SOON.” Kusama also thanked the SHIB user who brought this tweet to his attention, even though the SHIB lead did not call him by the name nor did he tag that person.

Shiba Inu started in 2020 as a coin inspired by memes about the Shiba Inu dog breed, but over the next few years, it overgrew the “meme coin stage,” going far beyond it, particularly when it became one of the sponsors of ETH Toronto in 2023, where Kusama gave a speech via an AI app and launched the Layer-2 solution Shibarium. Shiba Inu quickly turned into the second largest meme-inspired crypto by the market capitalization size, and currently it is sitting on the 10th spot on CoinMarketCap, closely following Dogecoin, which holds the ninth position on that website.

First Shiba AI chatbot released

Shibarium partner Bad Idea AI has announced the launch of the very first Shiba AI bot named S.A.R.A.H. BAD's tweet specified that it will add “humor, wit and safety” to conversations of the SHIB community.

In many ways, the post specifies, the Shiba AI bot is similar to the BAD AI bot, which is already operating in the Shibarium Tech channel on Telegram and also in SHIB international groups — more than 207 of them with 121,010 users overall. On March 8, over 2,684 people used the new AI bot already, according to the post.

S.A.R.A.H. will also be operating there. It will support all things for Shiba Inu, as well as for other projects in the SHIB and Shibarium ecosystem.

