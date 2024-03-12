Advertisement
AD

386 Million SHIB Burned as SHIB ETF Petition Keeps Attracting New Votes

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
SHIB army has managed to burn close to 400 million Shiba Inu coins
Tue, 12/03/2024 - 11:27
386 Million SHIB Burned as SHIB ETF Petition Keeps Attracting New Votes
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Data recently shared by the Shibburn tracking platform shows that since yesterday morning, the Shiba Inu community has made significant progress in removing SHIB meme coins from the circulating supply by locking them in dead-end blockchain addresses without any chance of ever withdrawing or spending those SHIB.

While the SHIB burn increase is not a big one, the amount of SHIB coin that has been scorched is pretty impressive, counting almost 400 million of them.

Close to 400 million SHIB sent to burner

The aforementioned data source shared that an impressive amount of 386,077,185 SHIB meme coins was moved to "inferno" wallets over the period of the last 24 hours by various SHIB enthusiasts and entities. All of them remain anonymous, per Shibburn. Despite this large amount of coins transferred to unspendable wallets, the burn rate increase was not that big – merely 29.22%.

almost 400 million SHIB burned
Image via Shibburn

The largest burn transaction here has so far been 272,886,442 SHIB. The second-largest one carried 99,674,355 Shiba Inu.

Related
‘$1 Million Bitcoin’ Advocate Samson Mow Says Price Run Not Even Started Yet

Recent 15,608% SHIB burn jump

Over the past three days, the SHIB burn rate has demonstrated a mind-blowing percentage rise; the first one showed a 15,608% increase. As for the weekly rise, it constituted 6,478% thanks to all the SHIB chunks burned over the last week.

On March 9, the SHIB community was taken aback by a massive burn of not only SHIB but also of BONE and LEASH tokens. These massive burns were conducted by the Shiba Inu team with 13,610,153,841 SHIB. At the current Shiba Inu exchange rate, this is the equivalent of $446,685.

This massive SHIB burn constituted two transactions, which carried 9.6 billion and 3.8 billion SHIB. The team also sent to the furnace 19,551 BONE and 28.7 Doge Killer (LEASH).

SHIB ETF petition gains traction

Recently some members of the SHIB army started a petition on the change.org platform to urge Grayscale to launch a Shiba Inu exchange-traded fund (ETF).

By now, the amount of signatures left under this petition has surpassed the initial target on 5,000 and stands at 5,794, targeting 7,500. Grayscale has recently converted one of its major cryptocurrency Trusts (GBTC) into a spot Bitcoin ETF. It has also applied to do the same with its Ethereum Trust (ETHE).

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 198% as Whales Make Epic Comeback
2024/03/12 11:23
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 198% as Whales Make Epic Comeback
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Over 150 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Transferred to Robinhood - What's Happening?
2024/03/12 11:23
Over 150 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Transferred to Robinhood - What's Happening?
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Is XRP Golden Cross Imminent?
2024/03/12 11:23
Is XRP Golden Cross Imminent?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bitcoin & El Salvador: The Water & Electricity of the Blockchain World
Revolutionizing Memory Care: Sensay Unveils AI-Powered Digital Replicas for Dementia Support and Beyond
zkLink Nova Launches Mainnet, The First ZK Stack-based Aggregated Layer 3 Rollup Built on zkSync
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

386 Million SHIB Burned as SHIB ETF Petition Keeps Attracting New Votes
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 198% as Whales Make Epic Comeback
Over 150 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Transferred to Robinhood - What's Happening?
Show all