Shytoshi Kusama Reveals Astonishing Crypto Data from Gemini Exchange

In a recently issued tweet, the enigmatic SHIB lead known by the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama shared a tweet published by major crypto exchange Gemini, founded and run by the Winklevoss “crypto twins.”

Kusama commented that this is an “interesting stat.”

Investors under 30 embrace crypto

The statistic revealed by Gemini says: “Nearly half of people under 30 are invested in crypto. What an unbelievable world awaits us.” The tweet does not reveal, though, where exactly this is happening. However, since Gemini is headquartered in New York, it is likely that the tweet referred to Americans.

The crypto community responded with supportive comments to Gemini’s statement, making bullish predictions about how they see the future transformed by the global integration of cryptocurrencies.

The commentators on Shytoshi Kusama’s post responded similarly. Some of them wondered about the details, though, claiming that the rough figures shared by Gemini hardly represent a large percentage of the world’s population.

Kusama's S.H.I.B. proposal for U.S. government

As reported by U.Today earlier this week, Shytoshi Kusama issued a blog post that contained a groundbreaking proposal for the new U.S. leader to build a “Strategic Hub for Innovation in Blockchain” – S.H.I.B. for short.

That plan proposed transforming a potential U.S. city in multiple ways by leveraging blockchain technology. That transformation would include enhancing cybersecurity, securing communication channels, protecting critical infrastructure and developing the next generation of internet technologies.

The plan also included suggestions on adding numerous economic incentives, improving talent development, as well as the regulatory framework. Kusama estimated the rough cost of implementing all parts of his strategic plan as $1.3 billion-$2.35 billion. The realization of the plan, according to his calculations, would take from five to ten years.

However, curiously, SHIB itself was nowhere to be mentioned there, except for the acronym S.H.I.B. Most likely, Kusama intends to build the whole thing on the Shibarium blockchain released in August of 2023. Currently, the SHIB team is also busy designing and creating the layer-3 solution. At the start of this year, it raised $12 million from various investors for that purpose. Besides, the team is also busy working on the SHIB Metaverse, which might also be integrated as part of the S.H.I.B. initiative.