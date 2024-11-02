Shytoshi Kusama Leaves Epic Scam Warning for SHIB Holders: 'I’m Completely Fed Up'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The mysterious SHIB lead developer known to the community under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has published a thread on his account on the X social media network (formerly known as Twitter).

In that thread he explained how numerous scammers have started to use his own account on X against him to promote their scam coins. Kusama stressed that he published that thread as a warning to the SHIB army which they can recall next time they see a suspicious X account promoting coins where Shytoshi Kusama can be found among the followers.

"I leave this as a warning": Shytoshi Kusama

Shytoshi said that scammers are using not only his name but his kindness against him too. What happens, per Kusama, is that he starts following an X account of a SHIB enthusiast “as a way to keep his ear to the community.” Once scammers notice that, they get in touch with the owner of such an account and offer to buy it for roughly 1 ETH. Kusama pointed out that this is quite a large sum of money is some areas of the world.

After the scammers get control over an account followed by Kusama, “they rebrand the account as WHATEVER,” giving it a different name. He mentioned that since the SHIB team is now gearing up for the upcoming TREAT launch – therefore, apparently, fraudsters will be branding their accounts correspondingly.

After that, they begin to launch their scam tokens, along with starting fake accounts with cute girls of avatars, Shytoshi continues. Then they begin to shill their token, saying that it is “community-driven” and creating lore for it.

"I'm completely fed up"

Shytoshi admitted that he is “completely fed up” with this misusing of his name and he reminded the community that he has numerously warned SHIB enthusiasts to always listen to official SHIB channels and check all new information with them.

I am completely fed up. Not sure how many more times I can say listen to official channels (especially when even those are decentralized). So, how do I solve this? — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) November 1, 2024

While the SHIB lead cannot stop scammers from buying X accounts he follows, he keeps monitoring the SHIB-affiliated account @susbarium to make sure his name is not used by scammers directly.

At the end of the thread, Kusama made a reminder to the community that the SHIB team is preparing to roll out “the system designed to ensure Karma and Reputation linked to Dao governance.”