    Shytoshi Kusama to Vitalik Buterin: 'Wen 10 Minute Discussion?'

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shytoshi Kusama still wants audience with Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin
    Thu, 7/11/2024 - 13:15
    Shytoshi Kusama to Vitalik Buterin: 'Wen 10 Minute Discussion?'
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous Shiba Inu (SHIB) developer, appears determined to grow the ecosystem. Six days after his initial request, Kusama has once again reached out to Vitalik Buterin, cofounder of Ethereum. The SHIB developer is seeking an audience with Buterin.

    Kusama’s persistence to secure discussion with Buterin

    In a recent post on X, Kusama replied to Buterin’s message directing the Ethereum ecosystem to a "thread" written out of his plans for the future. The SHIB developer saw it as an avenue to remind Buterin of his earlier request for a meeting.

    Related
    SHIB Lead Kusama Issues Mysterious "Growvember" Tweet — Something Coming?
    Fri, 11/01/2024 - 14:23
    SHIB Lead Kusama Issues Mysterious "Growvember" Tweet — Something Coming?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    "Wen (When) 10 minutes discussion?" Kusama asked.

    For context, Shiba Inu is the largest meme coin operating on the Ethereum network. In the wake of Buterin’s comments about Dogecoin, another meme coin, and its potential, Kusama hopes to pitch SHIB to the Ethereum cofounder. After Buterin’s message, Kusama immediately requested a brief meeting. The Ethereum cofounder is yet to respond.

    Kusama’s reminder message on X highlights the developer’s determination to secure a meeting to discuss his intentions for Shiba Inu. Notably, he looks to explain SHIB’s projects regarding the direction of technology, growing community and the evolving governance model. The meeting could also likely focus on areas that might prove mutually beneficial to Shiba Inu and the Ethereum network.

    Shytoshi Kusama’s proposal for S.H.I.B

    Meanwhile, the masked SHIB developer also recently dropped a bold proposal on blockchain technology. The plan is to establish a strategic hub for Innovation and Blockchain (S.H.I.B). The proposal’s implementation cost is placed at between $1.3 billion and $2.35 billion over a 5-to-10-year period.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Key Price High as Golden Cross Nears
    Wed, 11/06/2024 - 14:55
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Key Price High as Golden Cross Nears
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    To actualize his strategic goals, it remains uncertain how far Shytoshi Kusama is willing to go to give his ideas for SHIB a headstart. However, the enigmatic lead developer at SHIB wants to continue persuading Vitalik Buterin to meet and discuss SHIB's growth initiatives.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 7, 2024 - 12:51
    Crazy 3 Billion DOGE Acquired by Dogecoin Whales in 24 Hours
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 7, 2024 - 11:36
    Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Moves Enormous 597 Billion SHIB
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Syncoin (SNC) Launches Exclusive presale with DAO Governance, Staking, and P2P Encrypted Chats – Join the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Cytonic Secures $8.3 Million Seed Funding to Solve Blockchain Compatibility
    Only 0.01% of People Will Seize This: The Supreme LUCKY PEPE Crypto Talisman!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shytoshi Kusama to Vitalik Buterin: 'Wen 10 Minute Discussion?'
    Crazy 3 Billion DOGE Acquired by Dogecoin Whales in 24 Hours
    Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Moves Enormous 597 Billion SHIB
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD