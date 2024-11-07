Shytoshi Kusama to Vitalik Buterin: 'Wen 10 Minute Discussion?'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous Shiba Inu (SHIB) developer, appears determined to grow the ecosystem. Six days after his initial request, Kusama has once again reached out to Vitalik Buterin, cofounder of Ethereum. The SHIB developer is seeking an audience with Buterin.

Kusama’s persistence to secure discussion with Buterin

In a recent post on X, Kusama replied to Buterin’s message directing the Ethereum ecosystem to a "thread" written out of his plans for the future. The SHIB developer saw it as an avenue to remind Buterin of his earlier request for a meeting.

"Wen (When) 10 minutes discussion?" Kusama asked.

For context, Shiba Inu is the largest meme coin operating on the Ethereum network. In the wake of Buterin’s comments about Dogecoin, another meme coin, and its potential, Kusama hopes to pitch SHIB to the Ethereum cofounder. After Buterin’s message, Kusama immediately requested a brief meeting. The Ethereum cofounder is yet to respond.

Kusama’s reminder message on X highlights the developer’s determination to secure a meeting to discuss his intentions for Shiba Inu. Notably, he looks to explain SHIB’s projects regarding the direction of technology, growing community and the evolving governance model. The meeting could also likely focus on areas that might prove mutually beneficial to Shiba Inu and the Ethereum network.

Shytoshi Kusama’s proposal for S.H.I.B

Meanwhile, the masked SHIB developer also recently dropped a bold proposal on blockchain technology. The plan is to establish a strategic hub for Innovation and Blockchain (S.H.I.B). The proposal’s implementation cost is placed at between $1.3 billion and $2.35 billion over a 5-to-10-year period.

To actualize his strategic goals, it remains uncertain how far Shytoshi Kusama is willing to go to give his ideas for SHIB a headstart. However, the enigmatic lead developer at SHIB wants to continue persuading Vitalik Buterin to meet and discuss SHIB's growth initiatives.