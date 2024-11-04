    Here's When ‘SHIB’ Can Become Big Red Flag – SHIB Team Warns

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu team member has warned community about cases when 'SHIB' can be used by scammers
    Mon, 4/11/2024 - 9:57
    Here's When ‘SHIB’ Can Become Big Red Flag – SHIB Team Warns
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    One of the Shiba Inu team’s social media admins, known as @DavinciShib on the X platform, has published an important warning to the Shiba Inu community.

    He elaborated how the SHIB name can be used by scammers, as if continuing the recent post by Shytoshi Kusama about how scammers use his name and X account against him.

    Related
    Crucial SHIB Burn Warning Goes Out to Shiba Inu Community
    Fri, 11/01/2024 - 09:06
    Crucial SHIB Burn Warning Goes Out to Shiba Inu Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Here's When ‘SHIB’ Can Become Big Red Flag – SHIB Team Warns
    Prominent Angel Investor Explains Why Most Crypto Projects Die
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Skyrocket if This Happens, Dogecoin (DOGE) Lost 15% but It's Ok, Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Comeback After This?
    Bitcoin Forms Terrifying "Gravestone Doji" Candle on Weekly Chart

    SHIB can become "big red flag"

    @DavinciShib has warned the SHIB community about scammers who shill their coins by adding “SHIB” to their names. It can be easily done by anyone, Davinci says, but “it doesn’t mean it’s safe, it’s actually the opposite.”

    Advertisement

    He warned the SHIB holder army that should they see SHIB being used for promoting and selling “some random unknown s-coin,” it is a “big red flag.”

    In a comment, the SHIB admin revealed the existence of a group of people who sell “a new s-coin every couple of months.” While all those coins are 80-90% down in price already, those people are already preparing to launch the next one, Davinci stated. “Do yourself a favor, try not to get rugged three or four times before you figure out the pattern,” he warning the SHIB army.

    Related
    Shytoshi Kusama Leaves Epic Scam Warning for SHIB Holders: 'I’m Completely Fed Up'
    Sat, 11/02/2024 - 11:02
    Shytoshi Kusama Leaves Epic Scam Warning for SHIB Holders: 'I’m Completely Fed Up'
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Shytoshi Kusama says: "I'm completely fed up"

    On Nov. 1, the mysterious SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama published a “fun tidbit” and left it as a warning to the Shiba Inu community. He revealed the details of the mechanism scammers leverage in order to use his own name and the X account against him.

    Kusama unveiled that from time to time he starts following an account from the SHIB army to "keep his ear to the community." Scammers notice this and then offer the account owner to sell it for an average price of 1 ETH. Kusama pointed out that in many parts of the world this is a significant amount of cash. The next thing such scammers do is change the account’s name and add a profile picture of an attractive woman to attract followers.

    The next step is that the scammers launch their fake token and tell everyone that it is a “community-driven” one. “I am completely fed up,” Shytoshi Kusama stated, reminding the community to always check information about tokens with official SHIB sources.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shytoshi Kusama #Scam Alert
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 4, 2024 - 11:17
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 361% in Whale Activity: Bullish?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 4, 2024 - 11:07
    Gigantic XRP Whale Birthed With 104 Million XRP Shift
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Deribit and SignalPlus Launch $200,000 Winter Trading Competition
    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 361% in Whale Activity: Bullish?
    Gigantic XRP Whale Birthed With 104 Million XRP Shift
    Bitcoin (BTC) Lost $2 Billion, Here's How
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD