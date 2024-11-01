SHIB Lead Kusama Issues Mysterious "Growvember" Tweet — Something Coming?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Enigmatic Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has taken to his official account on the X social media platform (widely known as Twitter in the past) to deliver a message to the SHIB army.

This message mentions “Growvember,” which may hint that the SHIB lead expects the ninth month to be bullish, not only for the crypto market in general but for Shiba Inu and other Shibarium tokens in particular. He also refuted the rumor about TREAT token being out and trading on ShibaSwap.

SHIB lead's message to SHIB army

Shytoshi Kusama published an anime-style animated GIF, adding his message about November to it: “Yeah, well, you won't get quiet Shy in Growvember.”

Advertisement

This tweet has collected 152 shares and 549 likes so far. The SHIB leader chose to close the comments to this X post.

Yeah, well, you won't get quiet Shy in Growvember. MOOD: pic.twitter.com/xg8gi0HIsr — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) November 1, 2024

Usually, it is October that it believed to be a bullish month by the cryptocurrency community. It is no accident that they call it “Uptober” – it has been bullish historically not only for Bitcoin but for the stock markets as well. Now, Kusama has added “Growvember” to the list.

Meanwhile, he also commented on a post published by crypto enthusiast @cryptomumms. The X user mentioned that Shibarium token TREAT is among the trending tokens on the Shibarium dex ShibaSwap. Shytoshi Kusama responded to that with a single word: “Incorrect.”

The SHIB team, including Kusama and the team’s marketing lead Lucie (@LucieSHIB), have many times warned the Shiba Inu community that the TREAT token has not been launched yet. Lucie also stated that they have no control over various decentralized exchanges, including the one exposed to both Shibarium and Ethereum chains – ShibaSwap. Therefore, fake tokens cannot be removed by the SHIB team from there.

SHIB team teases Bury 2.0 staking upgrade

The above-mentioned marketing lead, Lucie, has published a post, giving the community a heads-up about the upcoming staking upgrade as the SHIB team nears the launch of TREAT.

Bury 2.0 will be available on both the Shibarium and Ethereum chains on the ShibaSwap DEX. This will be a “more robust staking model,” where users will be able to gain governance power and get staking rewards, “exclusive perks” and “market stability support.”

🚨 Heads Up: As We Near the Launch of TREAT, Let’s Talk About Bury 2.0 (Staking)



With Bury 2.0 coming soon, here’s what you need to know. ShibaSwap is evolving to offer a more robust staking model designed for those interested in deeper involvement.



✅ Bury 2.0 will be… pic.twitter.com/bPXhFcUTh5 — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) November 1, 2024

Lucie warned once again that as the TREAT release is drawing nearer, the community should stay alert against scammers who will offer investing into fake tokens.