Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Lead Kusama Issues Mysterious "Growvember" Tweet — Something Coming?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shytoshi Kusama excites SHIB army with post that promises bullish November
    Fri, 1/11/2024 - 14:23
    SHIB Lead Kusama Issues Mysterious "Growvember" Tweet — Something Coming?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Enigmatic Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has taken to his official account on the X social media platform (widely known as Twitter in the past) to deliver a message to the SHIB army.

    This message mentions “Growvember,” which may hint that the SHIB lead expects the ninth month to be bullish, not only for the crypto market in general but for Shiba Inu and other Shibarium tokens in particular. He also refuted the rumor about TREAT token being out and trading on ShibaSwap.

    Related
    Crucial SHIB Burn Warning Goes Out to Shiba Inu Community
    Fri, 11/01/2024 - 09:06
    Crucial SHIB Burn Warning Goes Out to Shiba Inu Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    XRP Bollinger Bands at Record Tightness: Big Breakout Near?
    XRP Rockets 40% in Volume Amid Fresh Ripple Lawsuit Update: Details
    CZ Shares Crypto Selfie with Legendary “Hide The Pain Harold” Meme Guy
    Crucial SHIB Burn Warning Goes Out to Shiba Inu Community

    SHIB lead's message to SHIB army

    Shytoshi Kusama published an anime-style animated GIF, adding his message about November to it: “Yeah, well, you won't get quiet Shy in Growvember.”

    Advertisement

    This tweet has collected 152 shares and 549 likes so far. The SHIB leader chose to close the comments to this X post.

    Usually, it is October that it believed to be a bullish month by the cryptocurrency community. It is no accident that they call it “Uptober” – it has been bullish historically not only for Bitcoin but for the stock markets as well. Now, Kusama has added “Growvember” to the list.

    Meanwhile, he also commented on a post published by crypto enthusiast @cryptomumms. The X user mentioned that Shibarium token TREAT is among the trending tokens on the Shibarium dex ShibaSwap. Shytoshi Kusama responded to that with a single word: “Incorrect.”

    The SHIB team, including Kusama and the team’s marketing lead Lucie (@LucieSHIB), have many times warned the Shiba Inu community that the TREAT token has not been launched yet. Lucie also stated that they have no control over various decentralized exchanges, including the one exposed to both Shibarium and Ethereum chains – ShibaSwap. Therefore, fake tokens cannot be removed by the SHIB team from there.

    Related
    SHIB Soars 436% in Burn Rate As Shytoshi Kusama Makes Epic Statement
    Wed, 10/30/2024 - 09:16
    SHIB Soars 436% in Burn Rate As Shytoshi Kusama Makes Epic Statement
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB team teases Bury 2.0 staking upgrade

    The above-mentioned marketing lead, Lucie, has published a post, giving the community a heads-up about the upcoming staking upgrade as the SHIB team nears the launch of TREAT.

    Bury 2.0 will be available on both the Shibarium and Ethereum chains on the ShibaSwap DEX. This will be a “more robust staking model,” where users will be able to gain governance power and get staking rewards, “exclusive perks” and “market stability support.”

    Lucie warned once again that as the TREAT release is drawing nearer, the community should stay alert against scammers who will offer investing into fake tokens.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 1, 2024 - 14:17
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Legendary Logo Marks 14th Anniversary: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Nov 1, 2024 - 14:05
    Canadian Public Company Adopts MicroStrategy's Playbook
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Tuk-Tuk Parade Takes Over Bangkok! Counting down to Thailand Blockchain Week 2024, the biggest blockchain event in Thailand
    CreationNetwork.ai Emerges as a Leading AI-Powered Platform, Integrating 22+ Tools for Enhanced Digital Engagement
    Flipster Partners with BNB Chain for Fee-Free Withdrawals
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Lead Kusama Issues Mysterious "Growvember" Tweet — Something Coming?
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Legendary Logo Marks 14th Anniversary: Details
    Canadian Public Company Adopts MicroStrategy's Playbook
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD