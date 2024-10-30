SHIB Soars 436% in Burn Rate As Shytoshi Kusama Makes Epic Statement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent tracking platform Shibburn has published a new update regarding the burn rate of the Shiba Inu meme coin, sharing data collected since yesterday morning.

In the course of this, enigmatic Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama issued an epic tweet about the SHIB surge since its all-time low spotted on Sept. 1 four years ago.

SHIB burns surge by 436%

The aforementioned data source spread the word about a substantial increase in the daily burn rate, which has constituted 436.15% over the past 24 hours.

That happened thanks to six massive transactions. The two largest ones transferred 38,126,361 and 12,248,273 SHIB meme coins to unspendable blockchain addresses. A total of 52,341,966 SHIB were scorched.

On Tuesday, a large SHIB burn increase was also observed as it reached +305% with a total of 39,593,693 meme coins sent to dead-end wallets.

The largest burn rate increase lately, though, was registered over the weekend, and it comprised a mind-blowing 65,529.67%. Still, the amount of SHIB coins burned was not significant — merely 2,652,095.

Shytoshi Kusama delivers epic SHIB growth tweet

The pseudonymous lead developer of Shiba Inu, known to the crypto community as Shytoshi Kusama, published a tweet in which he shared the epic percentage price growth of SHIB since Sept. 1, 2020, when the meme coin dropped to an all-time low.

It was Kusama’s response to a tweet, which stated that Bitcoin is the best-performing asset of the last decade and surpassed Tesla, Apple, Amazon, S&P 500 and other key tech companies and indexes.

The SHIB lead said that over the past four years, Shiba Inu has reached a mammoth 33,774,726.7% price growth. As for some other top coins, including the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, he said that over the same period of time, DOGE has risen by 202,583%, SOL’s increase comprises 35,715.8% and BNB has managed to rise 1,521,482.8%.

Kusama added that the SHIB team still has “far to go and much work to be done” before it can get the crypto community to respect the SHIB ecosystem in the way it deserves.

Meanwhile, the SHIB price has declined by almost 5% over the past day after staging a massive 14.66% surge earlier this week.