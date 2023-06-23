Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Says He Will Step Away. Here's When

Fri, 06/23/2023 - 06:18
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shytoshi Kusama, the enigmatic lead of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency ecosystem, has announced his intention to step down from his role once key aspects of the project have been fully implemented
Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency project, has indicated his plans to step away from his role once key features of the ecosystem are fully implemented.

In a recent update on Telegram, Kusama indicated that he plans to step back from his role once Shibarium is fully developed and multi-token governance is operational. At that point, his responsibilities would be complete and it would be up to the community to determine the next steps and utilize the system, according to Kusama. 

Operating under a pseudonym, similar to the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, Kusama has been a vital figure in the Shiba Inu ecosystem since early 2021.

Ex-Ripple Advisor Meets with ECB's Lagarde
His active engagement on social media platforms like Twitter and Medium has garnered a strong following, with his Twitter account boasting over 917,000 followers.

Since then, Kusama has been steadfast in continuing Ryoshi's vision for the project. In a recent blog post that seemed like the "first chapter of a goodbye note," Kusama outlined a series of initiatives that the Shiba Inu team is working towards.

These initiatives include the finalization of multi-token governance, the completion of all "Ryoshi checklist items," and various initiatives such as the Shiba Eternity Game and the blockchain platform Shibarium.

Kusama also introduced a partnership with Champion Apparel for merchandise production, a move indicating the project's expanding reach beyond the digital world. 

In addition to these ambitious undertakings, Kusama introduced "Shibacals: Authenticated Collectibles," an innovative concept that adds an authentication layer to physical collectibles using NFC chips.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

