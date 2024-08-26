Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence on Crucial Role of LEASH Holders in Upcoming DAO

Advertisement

The mysterious leader of the Shiba Inu development team Shytoshi Kusama has taken to his account on X to deliver an important message about the role of LEASH holders in the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that the team is preparing to kick off.

Shytoshi underscored the vital role that holders of LEASH tokens are going to play in it.

Shytoshi's message on LEASH owners' important role in future DAO

The pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama stated that in the upcoming DAO, LEASH holders will be in charge of keeping order and protecting the system, and they will also be able to vote on disputes. Kusama reminded the community about other important “proprietary protocols” of the SHIB State, saying that they “protect the Shibizens,” similarly to the DAO. “Leash holders serve as a class of moderators to keep order, protect the system, while being able to vote on disputes,” he wrote

The SHIB leader expressed a hope that after his explanation, the SHIB Paper will begin to make sense - if it did not before now.

Leash holders serve as a class of moderators to keep order, protect the system, while being able to vote on disputes in the Leash Dao. Karma, reputation, and other proprietary protocols protect the Shibizens. Is the Shib Paper starting to make sense yet? https://t.co/T8iQxMbgWK — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) August 25, 2024

In a tweet published on Sunday, another pseudonymous top SHIB team member, Lucie, revealed the plan to roll out the DAO soon. She stressed that this update will add to the decentralization of the SHIB system since it will allow all holders of Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens to participate in decision making by voting.

Lucie reacts to Pavel Durov's detention

In her post, Lucie made it clear that the upcoming launch of the DAO will solidify the vision of a decentralized internet and free speech in light of the arrest of Telegram and TON founder Pavel Durov in France over the weekend. The billionaire entrepreneur was taken into custody for Telegram’s refusal to cooperate with French law-enforcement authorities on censorship to prevent criminal activities.

The Government’s Latest Attack on Crypto and Free Speech—What It Means for SHIB



Once again, we find ourselves at the receiving end of another governmental crackdown, this time targeting both crypto and free speech ( Pavel Durov - Ton - Telegram) .

Let’s remember one key fact:… pic.twitter.com/PrFDIr4yP0 — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) August 25, 2024

Using the DAO, she said, all SHIB community members will be able to have a say in SHIB’s future development. Users will be able to vote with SHIB tokens on issues related to charity, donations and promoting the SHIB community’s values. BONE tokens will allow them to vote for things related to shaping the development of the SHIB ecosystem, as well as that of the Education and Research Council. LEASH will allow voting in the sphere of ensuring fairness and transparency within the community.