    Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence on Crucial Role of LEASH Holders in Upcoming DAO

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu lead has delivered crucial message about LEASH, while team prepares to launch DAO
    Mon, 26/08/2024 - 8:33
    Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence on Crucial Role of LEASH Holders in Upcoming DAO
    The mysterious leader of the Shiba Inu development team Shytoshi Kusama has taken to his account on X to deliver an important message about the role of LEASH holders in the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that the team is preparing to kick off.

    Shytoshi underscored the vital role that holders of LEASH tokens are going to play in it.

    Shytoshi's message on LEASH owners' important role in future DAO

    The pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama stated that in the upcoming DAO, LEASH holders will be in charge of keeping order and protecting the system, and they will also be able to vote on disputes. Kusama reminded the community about other important “proprietary protocols” of the SHIB State, saying that they “protect the Shibizens,” similarly to the DAO. “Leash holders serve as a class of moderators to keep order, protect the system, while being able to vote on disputes,” he wrote

    The SHIB leader expressed a hope that after his explanation, the SHIB Paper will begin to make sense - if it did not before now.

    In a tweet published on Sunday, another pseudonymous top SHIB team member, Lucie, revealed the plan to roll out the DAO soon. She stressed that this update will add to the decentralization of the SHIB system since it will allow all holders of Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens to participate in decision making by voting.

    Lucie reacts to Pavel Durov's detention

    In her post, Lucie made it clear that the upcoming launch of the DAO will solidify the vision of a decentralized internet and free speech in light of the arrest of Telegram and TON founder Pavel Durov in France over the weekend. The billionaire entrepreneur was taken into custody for Telegram’s refusal to cooperate with French law-enforcement authorities on censorship to prevent criminal activities.

    Using the DAO, she said, all SHIB community members will be able to have a say in SHIB’s future development. Users will be able to vote with SHIB tokens on issues related to charity, donations and promoting the SHIB community’s values. BONE tokens will allow them to vote for things related to shaping the development of the SHIB ecosystem, as well as that of the Education and Research Council. LEASH will allow voting in the sphere of ensuring fairness and transparency within the community.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Doge Killer LEASH
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

