Crucial Message From Shytoshi Kusama Shared by SHIB Team

Shiba Inu’s official social media marketing lead, known to the community as Lucie, has shared an important message from mysterious SHIB leader Shytoshi Kusama.

Lucie stressed that this message is important to listen to once again. It was delivered by Shytoshi Kusama during the Blockchain Futurist Conference, which annually runs parallel to ETHToronto and ETHWomen in Canada. All of those took place a week ago.

This was Kusama’s verbal message, delivered this August in Toronto. In the recorded message, Kusama briefly recapped what Shiba Inu has managed to achieve since its launch four years ago. He stressed that few crypto ecosystems and communities have been able to make so many achievements within such a short period of time.

The quick recap included mentioning thousands of merchants that accept SHIB in various parts of the world, an immense growth of the community on social media, mentions on X, Discord and other apps, and a massive growth of SHIB holder accounts. Besides, in 2023, SHIB was the most searched cryptocurrency in the world, Shytoshi claimed. In August 2023, the team launched the layer-2 solution, Shibarium, at ETHToronto.

Shytoshi also mentioned many other accomplishments by the Shiba Inu team and its community. Still, Kusama prefers to maintain his anonymity. When asked in an interview by a respectful UAE media whether he intends to reveal his face in public at any time in the future, Kusama said that he prefers “the mask to become” famous (since he has made several public appearances wearing a mask), but he does not intend to reveal himself to the public.