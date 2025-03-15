SHIB's Shytoshi Kusama Mysteriously Disappears from X – What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Shytoshi Kusama, the enigmatic Shiba Inu lead, has remained silent on X, bringing his social media presence down to almost zero.

While the community is wondering what is happening and what Kusama might be up to, the pseudonymous marketing expert of the SHIB team, known as Lucie, made an attempt to explain his long three-week absence from social media. She also defended Kusama against criticism from impatient SHIB enthusiasts.

Kusama inactive on socials for three weeks already

The last post made by Shytoshi Kusama on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) came out on Feb. 21, where the SHIB lead introduced new and improved liquidity pools on the ShibaSwap DEX, which would boost the Shibarium ecosystem and allow easier and seamless liquidity pool management.

Advertisement

Since then, Kusama has made several retweets. The last was made on March 7 as he reposted a tweet from Shiba Inu partner Astra Nova.

This may seem bizarre to many since the SHIB lead has always been active on social media, especially at the start of this year. However, since March 7, he has not made even a single retweet. This has raised questions from some SHIB fans, and they openly shared them on X.

What might Kusama be up to?

SHIB marketing lead Lucie published a tweet to respond to many questions about Kusama’s absence, which she apparently has been seeing on X and receiving in direct messages. In her tweet, she shared her take on what is happening to Kusama and why he has not been active on X and other similar platforms for almost a month.

His statement also carried a vibe of mystery. Lucie stated she believes that Shytoshi Kusama “is doing exactly what he announced he would.” This means, as she added, that he is “working hard around the globe to bring awareness” to SHIB and Shibarium and is likely having physical and online meetings, perhaps seeking new strategic partnerships and investors for Shibarium.

“I’m sure he will have a lot to talk about once he returns to socials,” Lucie said.

In early February last year, Shytoshi emerged after a long period of inactivity on social media. After he had stayed “shy and quiet,” he announced that he had raised $12 million from large investors to build a layer-3 solution for the SHIB ecosystem.