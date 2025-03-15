Advertisement
    SHIB's Shytoshi Kusama Mysteriously Disappears from X – What's Happening?

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 15/03/2025 - 8:33
    Shiba Inu lead has been absent from social media platforms for almost a month
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Shytoshi Kusama, the enigmatic Shiba Inu lead, has remained silent on X, bringing his social media presence down to almost zero.

    While the community is wondering what is happening and what Kusama might be up to, the pseudonymous marketing expert of the SHIB team, known as Lucie, made an attempt to explain his long three-week absence from social media. She also defended Kusama against criticism from impatient SHIB enthusiasts.

    Kusama inactive on socials for three weeks already

    The last post made by Shytoshi Kusama on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) came out on Feb. 21, where the SHIB lead introduced new and improved liquidity pools on the ShibaSwap DEX, which would boost the Shibarium ecosystem and allow easier and seamless liquidity pool management.

    Since then, Kusama has made several retweets. The last was made on March 7 as he reposted a tweet from Shiba Inu partner Astra Nova.

    This may seem bizarre to many since the SHIB lead has always been active on social media, especially at the start of this year. However, since March 7, he has not made even a single retweet. This has raised questions from some SHIB fans, and they openly shared them on X.

    What might Kusama be up to?

    SHIB marketing lead Lucie published a tweet to respond to many questions about Kusama’s absence, which she apparently has been seeing on X and receiving in direct messages. In her tweet, she shared her take on what is happening to Kusama and why he has not been active on X and other similar platforms for almost a month.

    His statement also carried a vibe of mystery. Lucie stated she believes that Shytoshi Kusama “is doing exactly what he announced he would.” This means, as she added, that he is “working hard around the globe to bring awareness” to SHIB and Shibarium and is likely having physical and online meetings, perhaps seeking new strategic partnerships and investors for Shibarium.

    “I’m sure he will have a lot to talk about once he returns to socials,” Lucie said.

    In early February last year, Shytoshi emerged after a long period of inactivity on social media. After he had stayed “shy and quiet,” he announced that he had raised $12 million from large investors to build a layer-3 solution for the SHIB ecosystem.

