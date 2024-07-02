Shytoshi Kusama Teases Major Changes Coming Soon After Being “Shy and Quiet”

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The mysterious SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama has published two tweets, spreading intrigue among the Shiba Inu army as he talked about the important upcoming event in Kyoto, Japan – IVS2024. This is the largest start-up conference in Japan. Kusama stressed that he feels excitement about this approaching conference.

Shytoshi Kusama makes unexpected announcement

One tweet published by Kusama written in capital letters says “EXCITED,” as he quoted a tweet about the approaching IVS2024 event. In the second one, Shytoshi Kusama made a curious statement, in which he promised to “show the world the importance of Web3.”

The notable thing about this tweet, though, is not him talking about the start-up conference but Kusama’s phrase, in which he hinted that he might actually appear at that event in public: “I've been quite shy and quiet these past few years... but it's time that changes.”

I've been quite shy and quiet these past few years... but it's time that changes, and we show the world the importance of Web3. I very much so look forward to seeing you in Kyoto #shibarmy.



Thank you to the team at @IVS_Official for being awesome and patient. KANPAI! — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) July 1, 2024

IVS2024 is to take place in Kyoto between July 4 and July 6. This time, the event will be dedicated to “how Web2, Web3 and AI are shaping the world.”

Over the past few years, a couple of times, Kusama has tweeted that he intends to reveal his real identity after using a pseudonym for a long time. Shytoshi said he had talked about that with his mentor, and the latter recommended him to take the mask off. However, so far, Kusama remains under the anonymity of his pseudonym.

Kusama's location changes surprise community

Earlier this week, the SHIB army noticed that the enigmatic Shiba Inu lead had suddenly changed his X location, setting it as “the UK.” That was soon changed to Nice, France. It took only one day to shift to Kyoto, Japan, today.

Thus, Shytoshi has trekked the world overnight. However, if his current X location can be clearly explained, the two previous ones raised curiosity among the SHIB army. At the start of the year, the lead SHIB developer also demonstrated a rapid and frequent changes in his X geo location marks as he rapidly moved from one country and city to another. Kusama was spotted in several large U.S. cities, in Singapore and in Dubai.

Later, however, Kusama explained that he had been traveling to pitch the SHIB team’s plan for a new development to major investors. That resulted in raising $12 million for developing the layer-3 solution for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.