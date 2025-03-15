Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets 416% With Half Billion SHIB Torched

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 15/03/2025 - 7:43
    Massive SHIB burns have been reported along with a large SHIB burn spike
    Advertisement
    SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets 416% With Half Billion SHIB Torched
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The Shibburn data tracker, popular within the Shiba Inu community, has spread the word about a large spike in the weekly SHIB burn rate when half a billion meme coins have been moved to unspendable wallets.

    Meanwhile, the price of the second most popular meme-themed cryptocurrency, SHIB, has experienced an impressive surge over the past few days.

    Related
    Bitcoin Surges to $85K as Inflation Expectations Skyrocket
    Fri, 03/14/2025 - 16:50
    Bitcoin Surges to $85K as Inflation Expectations Skyrocket
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets 416% With Half Billion SHIB Torched
    XRP Already Recovered 20%, Enormous Ethereum (ETH) Selling Volume Before $2,000, Sixth Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Attempt: Another Crash?
    Bitcoin Predicted to Outperform Gold in 2025 by Tom Lee
    Legendary Trader Bollinger on XRP: 'Will It Become New Leader'?

    Half billion SHIB torched

    A recent tweet published by the aforesaid data aggregator unveiled that over the past week, the SHIB community has scored huge burns, kicking a mind-boggling 535,850,180 SHIB out of the circulating supply.

    Advertisement

    That constituted a substantial 416% surge in the weekly burn rate. However, for the past 24 hours, this metric has been declining, showing a minus of 98.98%, with 5,111,813 SHIB destroyed.

    That nearly 100% drop came a day after the burn rate witnessed a tremendous 27,660% increase when 503,305,764 SHIB meme coins were shoveled to dead-end wallets.

    Related
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 27,660% with 503,305,764 SHIB Gone Forever
    Fri, 03/14/2025 - 09:35
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 27,660% with 503,305,764 SHIB Gone Forever
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB army demands bigger burns

    A single burn made on that day transferred 459,294,504 SHIB to be locked out of circulation. That was the largest burn over the past week overall. Such burns have been made either by the SHIB team from BONE gas fees on Shibarium or by Shiba Inu rivals who launched their own meme coins and tried to catch the community’s attention by those actions.

    It was followed by other three large burns made by the same anonymous whale: 14,624,004, 12,840,092, and 13,670,155 SHIB.

    Still, according to comments on the X platform, many within the SHIB army believe that the current burns are too small and unless billions of SHIB begin to get removed from circulation, it will take decades for the SHIB price to reach at least $0.01. The community and the SHIB team still have a whopping 584,348,475,090,192 SHIB to burn – that many coins remain in circulation at the moment.

    In the meantime, the SHIB price has logged a 7.45% rise since Tuesday and the coin is changing hands at $0.00001273 at the time of this writing.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Mar 15, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP Already Recovered 20%, Enormous Ethereum (ETH) Selling Volume Before $2,000, Sixth Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Attempt: Another Crash?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 14, 2025 - 20:45
    Bitcoin Predicted to Outperform Gold in 2025 by Tom Lee
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets 416% With Half Billion SHIB Torched
    XRP Already Recovered 20%, Enormous Ethereum (ETH) Selling Volume Before $2,000, Sixth Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Attempt: Another Crash?
    Bitcoin Predicted to Outperform Gold in 2025 by Tom Lee
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD