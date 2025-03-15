SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets 416% With Half Billion SHIB Torched

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shibburn data tracker, popular within the Shiba Inu community, has spread the word about a large spike in the weekly SHIB burn rate when half a billion meme coins have been moved to unspendable wallets.

Meanwhile, the price of the second most popular meme-themed cryptocurrency, SHIB, has experienced an impressive surge over the past few days.

Half billion SHIB torched

A recent tweet published by the aforesaid data aggregator unveiled that over the past week, the SHIB community has scored huge burns, kicking a mind-boggling 535,850,180 SHIB out of the circulating supply.

That constituted a substantial 416% surge in the weekly burn rate. However, for the past 24 hours, this metric has been declining, showing a minus of 98.98%, with 5,111,813 SHIB destroyed.

That nearly 100% drop came a day after the burn rate witnessed a tremendous 27,660% increase when 503,305,764 SHIB meme coins were shoveled to dead-end wallets.

SHIB army demands bigger burns

A single burn made on that day transferred 459,294,504 SHIB to be locked out of circulation. That was the largest burn over the past week overall. Such burns have been made either by the SHIB team from BONE gas fees on Shibarium or by Shiba Inu rivals who launched their own meme coins and tried to catch the community’s attention by those actions.

It was followed by other three large burns made by the same anonymous whale: 14,624,004, 12,840,092, and 13,670,155 SHIB.

Still, according to comments on the X platform, many within the SHIB army believe that the current burns are too small and unless billions of SHIB begin to get removed from circulation, it will take decades for the SHIB price to reach at least $0.01. The community and the SHIB team still have a whopping 584,348,475,090,192 SHIB to burn – that many coins remain in circulation at the moment.

In the meantime, the SHIB price has logged a 7.45% rise since Tuesday and the coin is changing hands at $0.00001273 at the time of this writing.