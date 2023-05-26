ShibaSwap 2.0 in Works, Robert Kiyosaki Says US Is Bankrupt, Urges to Buy BTC; XRP Ledger Celebrates Monumental Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three new stories over the past day.

ShibaSwap 2.0 in works, Shiba Inu (SHIB) community delighted

As shared by SHIB BPP, a Shiba Inu community member that provides the community with breaking news on the project, the ShibaSwap 2.0 upgrade is now in the works. To ensure a secure release, SHIB BPP says, CertiK will be doing a security audit for the platform before it goes live. However, it is yet unknown when exactly the release will take place. Back in April, another well-known SHIB community member, Lucie, shared a tip from SHIB developer Eric M regarding ShibaSwap 2.0. According to the tip, ShibaSwap 2.0 will not only be a swap platform but also a crypto portal, which will offer news, charts, statistics, trends and more.

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author says US is bankrupt, buy Bitcoin

In a recent tweet, "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki shared his concerns regarding the state of the U.S. economy. He claimed that the country's state debt keeps growing, with politicians now discussing the president's suggestion to raise the U.S. debt limit to $31.4 trillion to avoid a default. In Kiyosaki's opinion, everything points to the fact that the U.S. is bankrupt. The author then mentioned unfunded liabilities on Social Security standing at more than $250 trillion and financial market "derivative assets" being measured in thousands of trillions of USD. At the end of his tweet, Kiyosaki urged his followers to buy gold, silver and Bitcoin to stay afloat in such circumstances.

XRP Ledger celebrates monumental milestone