ShibaSwap 2.0 in Works, Robert Kiyosaki Says US Is Bankrupt, Urges to Buy BTC; XRP Ledger Celebrates Monumental Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Fri, 05/26/2023 - 15:45
Valeria Blokhina
Read about the latest events in the industry in U.Today’s news digest!
Contents

U.Today presents the top three new stories over the past day.

ShibaSwap 2.0 in works, Shiba Inu (SHIB) community delighted

As shared by SHIB BPP, a Shiba Inu community member that provides the community with breaking news on the project, the ShibaSwap 2.0 upgrade is now in the works. To ensure a secure release, SHIB BPP says, CertiK will be doing a security audit for the platform before it goes live. However, it is yet unknown when exactly the release will take place. Back in April, another well-known SHIB community member, Lucie, shared a tip from SHIB developer Eric M regarding ShibaSwap 2.0. According to the tip, ShibaSwap 2.0 will not only be a swap platform but also a crypto portal, which will offer news, charts, statistics, trends and more.

40 Billion Shiba Inu Scooped up by Whales as Shibarium Sets Major New Records

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author says US is bankrupt, buy Bitcoin

In a recent tweet, "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki shared his concerns regarding the state of the U.S. economy. He claimed that the country's state debt keeps growing, with politicians now discussing the president's suggestion to raise the U.S. debt limit to $31.4 trillion to avoid a default. In Kiyosaki's opinion, everything points to the fact that the U.S. is bankrupt. The author then mentioned unfunded liabilities on Social Security standing at more than $250 trillion and financial market "derivative assets" being measured in thousands of trillions of USD. At the end of his tweet, Kiyosaki urged his followers to buy gold, silver and Bitcoin to stay afloat in such circumstances.

XRP Ledger celebrates monumental milestone

According to a tweet by XRPScan from May 24, the XRP Ledger has reached a significant milestone: in approximately 10.5 years, it has successfully closed 80 million ledgers, i.e., records of transactions that occur within the network. This accomplishment highlights the XRP Ledger's speed, reliability and increasing adoption as a technology for processing transactions on the Ripple network. Launched in December 2012, XRP Ledger is an open-source, decentralized blockchain technology that facilitates fast, low-cost international transactions.

