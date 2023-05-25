ShibaSwap 2.0 in Works, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Delighted

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

SHIB BPP, a Shiba Inu community member, has shared the exciting news of the upcoming ShibaSwap 2.0 upgrade.

He says the ShibaSwap 2.0 upgrade, which will include new looks and a crypto site, is now in the works. The exact timing of the release remains unknown.

ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange that was introduced in July 2021, enables users to swap and stake tokens from the Shiba Inu ecosystem, such as SHIB, BONE and LEASH. The DEX rapidly acquired popularity and reached $1 billion in TVL within 24 hours of its launch.

SHIB BPP gives further details, saying that CertiK will be doing a security audit for the platform before its release.



In April, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama hinted that ShibaSwap 2.0 was coming without giving an exact time frame.

According to details shared by Lucie, a Shiba ecosystem official, the ShibaSwap DEX will get an upgrade named ShibaSwap 2.0, which is expected to come with a variety of brand new features.

ShibaSwap 2.0 will not only be a swap platform but also a crypto portal, according to one tip that SHIB developer Eric M gave, she continued.

The new cryptocurrency portal would offer everything the community would want to view, including news, charts, statistics, trends and more.

Shiba Inu can now be used for payouts, payroll via this solution

Crypto payments processor BitPay has introduced a new global crypto payout and remittance solution called "BitPay Send."

New! Now #BitPay supports ERC-20 tokens and stablecoins for payouts and payroll. Pay out in crypto without ever touching or managing #crypto.



Get started today: https://t.co/tDytzuZ8FZ pic.twitter.com/WbUPy872zb — BitPay (@BitPay) May 24, 2023

Crypto payouts can be used for payroll, bulk payments and one-time payments.

The new solution also allows sending Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other crypto payments to employees, affiliates, customers and vendors globally without having to buy and hold crypto, have technical knowledge or have wallet addresses.

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 2.11% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000084. In the past 24 hours, a total of 40,877,932 SHIB tokens were burned in 12 transactions.