Shibarium's Transactions Soar as Major Exchange Hints at Support

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
BONE price reacting positively, up 7% as market trades in red
Mon, 15/01/2024 - 16:30


After days of consistent declines, Shiba Inu layer-2 Shibarium saw its daily transactions pick up on Jan. 14.

In late December, Shibarium consistently saw its daily transactions holding steady around the 7.5 million mark. This led to meteoric growth for the layer-2 platform, as it surpassed the 250 million mark in total transactions at the very start of the year 2024.

However, the growth trend slowed down significantly in the past week, and Shibarium's daily transactions dropped from a peak of about 7.8 million daily transactions to 1.16 million on Jan. 13.

In a rebound, the last 24 hours have seen a pickup in transactions from 1.16 million to 1.97 million.

The transaction growth coincides with a leading crypto exchange, Gate.io, introducing support for Shibarium. The development was made known on X by Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, who commended Gate.io for introducing Shibarium support.

The move allows users to easily purchase and send Bone to Shibarium through the Gate.io crypto exchange.

Shibarium's network metrics have grown since its launch in August 2023; total transactions are now at 285,079,328. Wallet addresses are now at 1,333,045, while total blocks are at 2,657,777.

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 3.24% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000095. Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), the gas token of the Shibarium layer-2 platform, reacted positively to the exchange news, jumping 7.02% in the last 24 hours to trade at $0.664.

#Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #BONE
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

