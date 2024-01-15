Shibarium's Transactions Soar as Major Exchange Hints at Support

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After days of consistent declines, Shiba Inu layer-2 Shibarium saw its daily transactions pick up on Jan. 14.

Advertisement

In late December, Shibarium consistently saw its daily transactions holding steady around the 7.5 million mark. This led to meteoric growth for the layer-2 platform, as it surpassed the 250 million mark in total transactions at the very start of the year 2024.

However, the growth trend slowed down significantly in the past week, and Shibarium's daily transactions dropped from a peak of about 7.8 million daily transactions to 1.16 million on Jan. 13.

In a rebound, the last 24 hours have seen a pickup in transactions from 1.16 million to 1.97 million.

The transaction growth coincides with a leading crypto exchange, Gate.io, introducing support for Shibarium. The development was made known on X by Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, who commended Gate.io for introducing Shibarium support.

Huge shoutout to @gate_io for introducing #Shibarium support! 🚀



Now, easily purchase and send Bone to #Shibarium through Gateio. Appreciate this 👏



Thank you pic.twitter.com/TOjYOXe42k — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Shibarium ⛓️ (@LucieSHIB) January 15, 2024

The move allows users to easily purchase and send Bone to Shibarium through the Gate.io crypto exchange.

Shibarium's network metrics have grown since its launch in August 2023; total transactions are now at 285,079,328. Wallet addresses are now at 1,333,045, while total blocks are at 2,657,777.

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 3.24% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000095. Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), the gas token of the Shibarium layer-2 platform, reacted positively to the exchange news, jumping 7.02% in the last 24 hours to trade at $0.664.