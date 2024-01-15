Advertisement
Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Drops $2.7 Million on SHIB, and Surprising Extra

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Mysterious Shiba Inu whale just made waves, splashing $2.7 million on SHIB, and surprising extra
Mon, 15/01/2024 - 12:39
Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Drops $2.7 Million on SHIB, and Surprising Extra
Cover image via www.freepik.com
In a surprising turn of events within the crypto market's recent surge, an enigmatic investor has surfaced, making waves with an unexpected acquisition of over 237.869 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens today, coinciding with the promising price performance of the popular cryptocurrency.

Etherscan data reveals that this mysterious investor, whose identity remains shrouded in secrecy, swiftly climbed the ranks to become one of the largest SHIB receivers today. What sets this event apart is not just the staggering quantity of SHIB acquired but also the intriguing actions that followed.

After amassing Shiba Inu tokens worth approximately $2.31 million, the investor acquired 101,844 FTX tokens (FTT), equivalent to $320,000. Additionally, the mysterious wallet received 1,512 Ethereum (ETH), with a market value of $3.83 million.

""
Source: Etherscan

Whale invasion

However, this peculiar activity surrounding Shiba Inu tokens is not isolated. Etherscan reports a total of five unknown addresses, including the aforementioned whale, accumulating a staggering 5.807 trillion SHIB in the last 24 hours, totaling almost 57.14 million. 

The largest of these addresses, coded "0xC79," received the majority, amounting to 4.285 trillion SHIB, equivalent to a whopping $41.66 million. The origin of these tokens traces back to a recent transfer from Coinbase Prime Custody.

As the crypto community buzzes with speculation, the true identity and motive behind these mysterious transactions remain elusive. The unprecedented scale of these acquisitions, coupled with the surprising variety of tokens received, adds an air of intrigue to the ongoing narrative of the crypto market's evolution.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

