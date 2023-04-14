Shibarium Smashes Big Milestones as Number of Transactions Triples in Weeks

Fri, 04/14/2023 - 16:15
Tomiwabold Olajide
This remains significant utility milestone for Shibarium beta
Kuro, a Shiba Inu Japan community member, has taken to Twitter to share the amazing milestones reached by Shibarium beta network "Puppynet."

According to a screenshot he shared, the average block time on the Shibarium beta was five seconds. The total transactions numbered 3,149,432, while the total blocks totaled 358,650. Meanwhile, the number of interacting wallet addresses is 4,059,878.

The figures are even higher according to information obtained from puppyscan at the time of writing. The total blocks numbered 361,664 as the total transaction count rose to 3,180,742. Interacting wallet addresses were 4,083,554.

On March 31, U.Today reported that the Shibarium beta had seen 1 million total transactions. Now, exactly two weeks later, the total number of transactions has tripled, with a current count of 3,180,742.

This remains a significant utility milestone for the Shibarium beta test network, which launched on March 11.

Shibarium news

This week, the Shiba Inu community received the exciting news that the crypto payment gateway, NOWPayments, would be collaborating with Shibarium. The team-up hopes to boost crypto payment adoption and also build on Shibarium.

Ringoshi Tōitsu, a Unification validator, recently shared that Shibarium builder Unification is now tackling the next major point of centralization for Shibarium operations, which is EVM node operations.

In somewhat related news, Unification's FUND MainNet upgrade governance proposal has passed, and the upgrade is scheduled to take place at block 4,727,000, estimated to be April 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. UTC.

