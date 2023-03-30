Shibarium Hits Fresh Milestone in Utility, Here It Is

Thu, 03/30/2023 - 10:44
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shibarium beta has set new milestone in utility
Shibarium Hits Fresh Milestone in Utility, Here It Is
Shiba Inu-focused Twitter account LucieSHIB calls attention to the growth of utility of Shibarium's public beta, "Puppynet."

Shibarium beta has set a new milestone, with the number of wallet addresses interacting with the protocol surpassing the $100K mark.

According to information on PuppyScan, wallet addresses are now 101,579. The total transactions on the protocol are 195,898, and the total blocks are 156,513. The average block time remains at five seconds.

As reported, the early beta test of the Shibarium network, called "PUPPYNET," launched on March 11. A new beta network was redeployed with the chain ID changed from 917 to 719 to address concerns about the chain ID being copied.

On March 17, six days after its launch, U.Today reported on milestones hit by Puppynet, with wallet addresses at the 2,560 mark.

Now, this number has significantly increased to over 101K, pointing to its utility for the Shibarium Layer 2 testnet.

Shibarium intake forms jump to 7,000

Shytoshi Kusama, the Shiba Inu lead, introduced a Shibarium intake form at the end of February to create support for those interested in taking action on SHIB.

Ahead of the Shibarium beta launch, over 3,000 Shibarium intake forms were submitted. Now, this number has grown to over 7,000, as indicated by Shiba Inu Japanese community member Kuro, who shared screenshots of comments by Shiba Inu lead Kusama.

Related
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Attracts Over 3,000 Intake Forms From Builders as Launch Nears

Shibarium would burn SHIB according to its documentation; 70% of the base fee will be burned, and 30% will be set aside to maintain the network.

article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

