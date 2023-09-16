Shibarium Hits New Important High as Its Overall Adoption Expands

The Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium continues to expand thanks to the SHIB community and sees its key on-chain metrics rising to higher levels.

According to Shibariumscan, over the past week, the number of blocks has increased, reaching 658,515 with an average time necessary for block production standing at 5.0 seconds. The overall number of transactions has almost reached the 2,700,000 level. As for the number of connected wallets, after a rise by roughly 100,000 this week, it so far continues to sit at 1,246,299.

However, the number of daily transfers has seen a decline to 89,710, dropping from a peak of 200,000 that was reached earlier this week.

Still, outside Shibarium, Shiba Inu has seen an inflow of new holders, according to CryptEye data platform. Over the past week, the influx constitutes 3,227. Within the last 24 hours, SHIB has seen 468 new users join its global SHIB community.

Over the last week, the second most popular canine cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has seen a 5.87% price increase. In an attempt to break out from the descending trend and reach its former highs, over the past 24 hours, the SHIB price added 3.22%. However, earlier today, the price reversed, shedding nearly 2%. At the time of this writing, the meme coin is changing hands at $0.00000741.