Shibarium Beta PUPPYNET Smashes New Milestones Less Than Week Within Release

Shibarium beta PUPPYNET, has set new milestones just days after launch. As reported, the early beta test of the Shibarium network, called "PUPPYNET," launched on March 11.

According to data provided by the puppyscan website, Shibarium Puppynet successfully finalized 3,494 total transactions, with total blocks of 411,421. Every second, more total blocks are added; therefore, the data is always updated.

Wallet addresses totaled 2,560, while the average block time was five seconds. According to a graphic, the number of transactions picked up a speedy pace from March 14 and sustained the growth until the time of writing, despite the recent drama concerning Shibarium's codebase.

On March 16, FUD broke out in the Shiba Inu community after a Discord channel member pointed out that the Shibarium chain shared the same Chain ID as the Rinia Testnet chain, 917.

The concerns were addressed by Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya, who stated that the chain ID was not registered at the time it was picked, and he made the "mistake" of not rechecking when Puppynet was launched.

Kaal highlighted the steps he would take afterward: "Without getting into any fist fights, I will be redeploying the new version of the beta network with a new chain ID. Fresh deployments will be rare in the future but are possible because we will still be in the beta phase."

According to screenshots of Telegram messages from Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, the documentation for Shibarium should come next week.

Notably, Shiba Inu's burning sentiment improved tremendously after the Shibarium beta launch. In a blog post, the Shiba Inu team stated that SHIB burns would depend on transactions on the network. Thus, as Shibarium grows and transactions increase, it is anticipated that SHIB burning might also accelerate.